South Africa: Bodies of School Children Found After Deadly Mthatha Floods

Three children who were swept away when a bus was hit by floods are among the dead found near Dicoligny.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and top officials joined the search and are expected to give an update.

The number of people killed by flash floods in Mthatha has now risen to 20.

Search teams recovered nine more bodies on Wednesday, including three schoolchildren who were swept away when a bus was hit by water near Dicoligny.

The bodies were found close to the spot where the scholar transport bus was pushed off the road by the floods.

Three passengers from the bus were pulled to safety on Tuesday, but 10 others were still missing when rescue workers ended the search that evening.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is visiting the area, along with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams and Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha.

They have been assisting with the search and meeting families whose homes were damaged by the floods.

Mabuyane is expected to speak to the media at 2:30pm on Wednesday to provide an update on the disaster.

The heavy rains caused serious flooding that swept through parts of Mthatha, leaving dozens of people stranded or missing.

This is a developing story.