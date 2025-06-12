Liberia: Rights Activist Highlights Crisis in Governance

What was intended as a ceremonial occasion to induct the newly elected leadership of Liberia's female legal community took an unexpected and divisive turn, as rights activist Jeremiah S. Swen delivered a scathing political broadside against Liberia's democratic institutions.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) held at Temple of Justice, in Monrovia, Swen, Founder of the Alliance for Transitional Justice-Liberia, (ATJL) used the moment to condemn what he characterized as an ongoing constitutional and governance crisis in the country.

What was intended as a complimentary tribute to the leadership of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) quickly pivoted into a scathing political intervention? ATJL Founder remark decried the "unprecedented actions by the House of Representatives" and labeled the leadership of Speaker Richard Koon as unconstitutional, saying it had "tainted Liberia's progressing democracy" and "harmed the credibility" of the country's governance system.

"Five plus months ago," he stated, "Liberia's progressing democracy was tainted with the unprecedented actions by the House of Representatives. Representative Richard Koon resigned as the unconstitutional speaker... and a few days later apologized... This is shameful."

The remarks, though passionate and morally charged, left listeners divided. Critics argue that while the condemnation of unconstitutional practices are warranted, the tone and timing of the speech--delivered in a space meant to uplift women's achievements--risked overshadowing the accomplishments being celebrated.

More critically, the speech's call for a new constitutional framework, and the suggestion that the Second Republic itself should be dissolved, is likely to raise eyebrows in political and legal circles.

Mr. Swen described the 1985 Constitution as an inherently flawed document, crafted not to promote justice or national unity, but to cover the stains of Liberia's military past. "The first action of this Constitution was to shield the injustices of the violent coup," he declared, listing extra-judicial killings and other human rights violations as endemic which remained unchecked leading to 14 years of unspeakable wave of human destruction; the depletion of Liberia's democratic image and governance, and rendered young people as victims and victimizers.

However, legal experts are likely to view such assertions as an overreach--pointing out that constitutional revision is a complex and deliberative process, not something to be swept into a rhetorical gesture at a public gathering.

Moreover, Swen's speech suggests that Liberia "start a new" may be seen as both politically naïve and potentially destabilizing on one hand, or a powerful bitter-truth of national consciousness demanding intentional assessment of Liberia's progress since the 1979 military coup and the eventual dissolution of the First Republic.

According to him, the Second Republic and the 1985 Constitution landed Liberia in a favorable geopolitical growth and development and or global position of respect and credibility. Did the destruction of 250,000 plus Liberians, massive commission of gross human rights violations, included war crimes and crimes against humanity, emerging waves of transnational crimes, impunity and corruption are all results of the brutal dissolution of the Second Republic? Citizens and political actors can be the best judge.

While acknowledging the apology issued by the Koon, Swen challenged its sincerity and demanded restitution of any funds he (Representative Richard N. Koon) received during his "illegal" tenure--framing this as the only viable path to redeeming both the Speaker's credibility and the integrity of the Office itself. "Leaving everything with God," he warned, "promotes intentional abuse of the rule of law."

In what seemed like a return to the original theme of the gathering, Mr. Swen's remark extended heartfelt Congratulations to Cllr. Philomena T. Williams, President Elect and her team, concluded with a direct appeal to AFELL and its members: to support women's empowerment not just through advocacy and legal support, but by embedding legal mentorship and education in the lives of school-aged girls - an intervention that would timely enhance the consciousness of their fundamental rights, solidify their emerging career and build the culture of nationalistic leadership, hereby denying their vulnerability to SGBVs and inequality.

The larger issue here is one of appropriateness and strategy. While many in Liberia share concerns about the state of the nation's governance, critics argue that conflating a symbolic legal ceremony with calls for systemic constitutional overhaul risks alienating potential allies and confusing the public message.

At the same time, the ceremony welcomed some of the nation's brightest legal luminaries, including Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court. As earlier stated by Mr. Swen, "it is a tough challenge to speak truth to ourselves and to national duty bearers, but we are morally and legally obligated." His goal of "speaking consciousness to the Republic" may have succeeded. Hope it bears fruit.

In a nation still healing from civil war and plagued by governance deficits, the question remains: is bold rhetoric in ceremonial settings a pathway to reform, or merely a gesture of frustration? Either way, this speech has reignited debate over Liberia's democratic trajectory and its need for serious, structured, and collective introspection.

Mr. Swen, despite his strategic approach from the traditional pattern of complimentary greetings appreciated the AFELL for the invitation, wished the leadership success, and said: "I strongly believed that hands-in-hand we will change the course of history. Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Dr. Christian Mukosa, Country Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has praised the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) for its historic contributions to peace, justice, and equality. Speaking at a recent event marking AFELL's leadership transition, Dr. Mukosa reaffirmed the UN's strong commitment to continued collaboration. "Our doors remain open to greater partnership," he emphasized, encouraging AFELL's new leadership to build on its legacy.

Also Ms. Lisa T. Diasay, President of the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL), commended the long standing relationship between FEJAL and AFELL. She called for deeper technical collaboration in grassroots outreach, particularly to empower young girls and women in rural areas.

She proposed leveraging FeJAL's media infrastructure to enhance legal awareness, promote access to justice, and reduce sexual and gender-based violence against women (SGBVAW). The remarks by both leaders underscore the growing recognition of AFELL's pivotal role in shaping Liberia's legal and human rights landscape--and the importance of multi-sector partnerships in advancing gender justice and equality across the nation.