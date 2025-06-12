Kenya: EACC Targets Salary Recovery As Officials Arrested Over Fake Academic Credentials

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested five individuals accused of fraudulently securing employment in public service using forged academic documents--setting the stage for not only criminal prosecution but also recovery of salaries and benefits paid out over the years.

According to the Commission, the suspects--some still in office and others former employees--used falsified academic qualifications to gain jobs or promotions, resulting in the illegal payout of tens of millions of shillings in public funds.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the arrests were conducted on different dates and in multiple locations following investigations triggered by reports from members of the public and government agencies.

The suspects are from key public institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC).

Among those arrested is Priscah Osotsi, an Assistant Election Officer at IEBC, who allegedly forged a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management certificate from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Vincent Tom Kemoli, an Assistant at NSDCC, is accused of forging a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from the University of Nairobi to secure employment.

Margaret Wanja Muthui, a former Deputy Director of Supply Chain Management at KeRRA, allegedly used multiple forged degrees--including a Computer Science degree from JKUAT and a Business Administration degree from Kenya Methodist University--to gain and retain her position.

Other suspects include Elijah Muthoga Kirethi, a former driver at KMTC, who allegedly forged a KCSE certificate claiming he sat the 2003 exam at Muhoya High School, and Kelly Gichuri Muiruri, accused of presenting a fake KCSE certificate from Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School to gain employment at NCWSC.

The EACC confirmed it has submitted case files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which has approved criminal charges for forgery, uttering false documents, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

In addition to criminal proceedings, the Commission said it will initiate civil recovery of all salaries, allowances, and benefits earned illegally. "This is public money that must be returned," said Mohamud, warning that the Commission will pursue full financial accountability from the suspects.

The Commission further called on public institutions to strengthen vetting and verification of academic credentials during recruitment and promotion processes to prevent further abuse of public resources.