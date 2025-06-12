Zimbabwe Eyes Pilot Production After First Commercial Gas Discovery

Zimbabwe has confirmed its first commercial gas discovery in the Cabora Bassa basin, marking a major step toward becoming a regional gas producer

The Mukuyu gas field, located in northwest Zimbabwe, is the site of the discovery. Invictus has secured regulatory approval to begin pilot production, which will include supplying gas to the Eureka Gold Mine through a gas-to-power project. The initiative aims to monetise gas reserves while supporting domestic electricity generation.

The company has identified the Musuma-1 well for its next drilling campaign. The target lies outside the Mukuyu discovery area and is estimated to hold 1.2 trillion cubic feet of gas and 73 million barrels of condensate.

The discovery positions Zimbabwe among Africa's emerging gas players and opens opportunities for future investment in upstream gas development.

Key Takeaways

Zimbabwe's entry into gas production could have wide-reaching implications for its economy and energy security. With persistent electricity shortages and heavy reliance on hydropower and coal, domestic gas-to-power projects offer a pathway to more stable energy supply and reduced import dependency. The Mukuyu discovery also places Zimbabwe on the map in southern Africa's evolving energy landscape, where countries like Mozambique and Tanzania are already developing large-scale gas projects. While still at an early stage, Zimbabwe's reserves--if developed efficiently--could support industrial growth and export potential in the region. Invictus Energy plans to use the African Energy Week 2025 forum in Cape Town to promote investment opportunities and outline its development roadmap. The Musuma-1 drilling target, with its sizable gas and condensate estimates, suggests further upside potential. Combined with a supportive regulatory stance and increasing demand for low-carbon fuels, Zimbabwe's natural gas reserves could become a strategic asset for both domestic growth and regional energy transition efforts.