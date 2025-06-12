Uganda: Govt to Upgrade 11 Regional Airfields to Boost Transport Sector

In a significant move to enhance the country's transport infrastructure, the Government, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, has announced plans to upgrade at least 11 regional airfields across the country.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to create an enabling environment for economic growth and regional development by strengthening the nation's transport network.

According to the Ministry, the planned improvements will support both passenger and cargo services, improve connectivity to remote areas, and unlock investment opportunities in tourism, trade, and agriculture.

"The development of these regional airfields is a key priority for the Government. It reflects our commitment to decentralising infrastructure and ensuring that all regions benefit from improved access to air transport," said Ms Susan Kataike spokesperson Ministry of Works and Transport

The project could enhance regional connectivity, with airfields like Nyakisharara potentially reducing travel time to remote areas, supported by a 2021 study from Gorillaland Safaris showing Kihihi Airstrip cuts travel to

Bwindi National Park by up to 7 hours.

The Ministry is expected to work closely with local governments and private sector stakeholders to implement the upgrades in phases, focusing on safety standards, runway extensions, terminal facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

This development marks a major step toward positioning the country as a regional transport hub and improving service delivery in the aviation sector.