South Africa: Taxi Task Team to Meet After Shootings - South African News Briefs - June 12, 2025

Taxi Task Team to Meet After Deadly Cape Town Shootings

The Western Cape Minibus Taxi Task Team is set to meet after a wave of deadly shootings in Cape Town's taxi industry, reports EWN. At least six operators from rival associations CATA and CODETA have been killed in less than a week, with five others wounded in separate attacks in Mfuleni and Lwandle. Police suspect the violence is linked to a dispute over the Mfuleni to Somerset West route. CODETA spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said their Mfuleni branch wants to exercise its legal right to operate from Somerset West. He condemned the killings, saying they solve nothing, and offered condolences to affected families and commuters. The task team was formed in 2023 after a violent taxi strike.

Luthuli Inquest Adjourned to October for Final Arguments

The reopened inquest into the 1967 death of former African National Congress leader Chief Albert Luthuli has been adjourned to 13 October 2025 for closing arguments, reports SABC News. The High Court in Pietermaritzburg began hearing the case in April after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to revisit the matter. Luthuli reportedly died after being hit by a train in Groutville, but his family and the ANC suspect foul play. Witnesses, including Luthuli's family, SAPS officers, forensic experts, and anti-apartheid activists, have testified. The NPA confirmed it has concluded its list of witnesses.

Second Suspect Arrested in Murder of Roodepoort Teen

Another suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose in Roodepoort, reports EWN. Police say the man is a spaza shop owner from the Durban Deep community, where Fose also lived. Her mutilated body was found in a nearby veld in May, a day after she went missing. A 39-year-old man, Mduduzi Mnisi, has already been charged with premeditated murder and appeared in court. Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said another suspect claimed the shop owner ordered the killing. It is still unclear how many people are involved. Tensions in Durban Deep have risen, with shops being looted. JMPD officers have been deployed to restore order.

