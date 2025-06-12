Zimbabwe: Goromonzi MP Demands Answers On Pitbull Safety After Harare Mauling Death

A recent deadly pitbull attack in Harare has prompted debate in Parliament, with Goromonzi legislator Beatrice Karimatsenga Nyamupinga calling for urgent action to protect citizens from dangerous dog breeds.

The debate follows the tragic death of a 39-year-old man who was mauled by a pitbull in Malbereign, leading to the arrest of the dog's owner.

Raising the issue in Parliament, Goromonzi West legislator Beatrice Karimatsenga Nyamupinga challenged the government's stance on dangerous pets.

"When moving in the bush we fear being killed by wild animals, but in residential areas, we now fear pitbulls. That dog does not listen to its owner. What is the Government policy on the keeping of animals like the pitbull?" she asked

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi responded, saying that local government by-laws regulate dog ownership, including breed-specific licensing for pitbulls due to their aggressive nature.

"There is a law through councils which clearly states that dog owners must have a licence. The pitbull needs a licence which is different from other dogs because it is a very vicious dog. That is why the person whose dog killed someone was arrested," Ziyambi explained.

Nyamupinga, unsatisfied with the response, raised further alarm.

"Yes, the licence can be there, but what are we saying if we are allowing people to keep dogs which lose their memory? What are we saying about the lives of people?" she said

Ziyambi said the question of the dog's behavior -- including the claim that pitbulls "lose their memory" -- should be directed to veterinary experts.

"I am not able to answer that... the Veterinary Department can. Please put the question in writing." Ziyambi responded

Animal control laws in urban areas are enforced by city councils but critics argue that lax enforcement and poor public awareness allow many dangerous dogs to be kept illegally.