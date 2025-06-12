Kenya: President Ruto Condoles With Albert Ojwang's Family in Telephone Call

Nairobi — President William Ruto has condoled with the family of social media influencer Albert Ojwang through a telephone call to his parents and widow.

During the call, the head of state assured them of justice and accountability over his death while in police custody.

On Weednesday, the head of state urged Kenyans to exercise patience and allow ongoing investigations into the death of Albert Ojwang to unfold without interference, even as public outrage grows over claims that state agents were involved in the incident.

Ojwang, teacher and social media influencer Albert Omondi Ojwanga who died while in police custody, has become the centre of a national storm, with human rights activists and members of the public blaming the police for his untimely death.

While acknowledging the gravity of public anger surrounding the case, Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.

"As we mourn his passing, let us patiently but vigilantly follow the progress of the investigations without making premature judgments or drawing conclusions that could compromise the process and its outcome," he urged.

The President, while extending his condolences to the bereaved family, called for calm and restraint to ensure the integrity of the investigative process.

"Like most Kenyans, and especially as a parent, I received the news of the death of Albert Ojwang while in police custody with utter shock and deep dismay," said President Ruto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This tragic occurrence, at the hands of the police, is heartbreaking and unacceptable."

The Head of State reiterated his firm condemnation of any actions, omissions, or negligence by law enforcement that may have led to Ojwang's death.

He emphasized that all individuals in police custody must be treated with utmost care and dignity.

"It must be borne in mind by every member of the National Police Service that whenever they take a person into custody, they assume a tremendous responsibility for that individual's safety, security, and well-being," Ruto stated.

To ensure justice is served, the President directed the National Police Service (NPS) to fully cooperate with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and support a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

"I therefore call on the National Police Service to fully cooperate with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and to take every necessary measure to facilitate a swift, transparent, and credible investigation into the death of Ojwang," he said.

President Ruto reaffirmed his administration's commitment to reforming the police service, emphasizing that institutional autonomy must be matched with accountability and professionalism.