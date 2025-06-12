Somalia: Somali Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf to Step Down Early From International Court of Justice After Historic Tenure

In a moment marking the end of an era in international jurisprudence, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, one of the most prominent African figures in global legal circles, has announced his resignation from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). His departure is set for 30 September 2025, more than a year before his current term is due to expire in February 2027.

The ICJ officially confirmed his decision in a press release on Wednesday, stating:

"Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will resign as a Member of the Court with effect from 30 September 2025."

Judge Yusuf, a Somali national, has served on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) since 6 February 2009. During his distinguished tenure, he held the role of Vice-President of the Court from 2015 to 2018 then made history by becoming the first Somali and only the third African to serve as President of the ICJ from 2018 to 2021.

An expert in international law, human rights, and global governance, Judge Yusuf has been instrumental in promoting African perspectives within international legal frameworks. Before his appointment to the ICJ, he held senior legal positions at key UN agencies, including UNESCO and UNCTAD, and co-founded the African Institute of International Law.

While Judge Yusuf has not publicly detailed the reasons behind his early departure, legal observers speculate that it may be related to personal considerations or his interest in returning to academic, diplomatic, or advisory roles--where his expertise in global justice continues to be in high demand.

In accordance with Article 14 of the ICJ Statute, the United Nations Security Council will now determine the date for the election of his successor, who will serve out the remainder of Judge Yusuf's term until 5 February 2027.

This process involves a dual election by both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council, underscoring the significance of the seat and the influence wielded by ICJ judges on matters of international peace and justice.

Judge Yusuf's resignation is a pivotal moment not only for the ICJ but also for African representation in international judicial institutions. His leadership contributed to a broader and more inclusive interpretation of international law, especially in matters concerning developing nations and post-colonial legal legacies.

His rulings and legal writings have influenced international legal discourse on sovereignty, state responsibility, human rights, and peaceful dispute resolution.

Established in 1945 as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ is based in The Hague and composed of 15 judges, each elected for nine-year terms. The Court adjudicates legal disputes between sovereign states and provides advisory opinions on international legal questions brought by UN bodies and specialized agencies.

Judge Yusuf's 16-year tenure has been characterized by thoughtful legal reasoning and a commitment to justice that transcends borders. His contributions have helped reinforce the ICJ's role as a cornerstone of peaceful conflict resolution in international affairs.

From maritime boundary disputes to advisory opinions on global crises, Judge Yusuf has played a quiet but decisive role in shaping modern international law.

Legal scholars and diplomats across Africa and the wider international community have lauded his departure as "the close of a transformative chapter" and a call to further support African jurists in global institutions.

As Judge Yusuf prepares to leave the bench, his legacy will likely serve as inspiration for a new generation of international legal minds--especially from the Global South--committed to justice, equity, and the rule of law on a global stage.