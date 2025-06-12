Kenya: Kagwe Sounds Alarm On Banned Pesticide Usage

Nairobi — Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned that powerful pesticide cartels are actively sabotaging government efforts to eliminate harmful agrochemicals and enforce food safety standards.

Speaking during the opening of the 2025 Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) Africa Regional Consultation, Kagwe said banned pesticide cartels are fighting back through bribery of legislative and regulatory bodies.

Kagwe affirmed that the government is committed to strengthening pesticide regulation, promoting sustainable inputs, and empowering farmers through knowledge and innovation.

However, he emphasized that entrenched commercial interests are obstructing progress.

"We are aware that banned pesticide cartels are fighting back through bribery of legislative and regulatory bodies, infiltration of government institutions, and the sponsorship of media articles to undermine public health reforms," Kagwe revealed.

Citing Kenya's Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS), the CS reaffirmed the country's focus on climate-smart, inclusive farming; improved market access through sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) compliance; and tighter enforcement of food safety laws.

He praised the CABI, which celebrates 30 years of regional operations in Nairobi this year, for its pivotal role in combating invasive pests, reducing pesticide dependence, and driving scientific collaboration across Africa.

As delegates prepare to shape CABI's next strategic direction, the consultation takes on a deeper urgency both in countering rising threats posed by climate-driven pest dynamics and confronting vested interests profiting from unsafe agrochemical trade.

Kagwe's remarks echoed Kenya's broader leadership in continental integration efforts, including the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He urged African nations to unite behind harmonized pesticide governance, farmer education, and shared regulatory frameworks.

"Let us not leave this room with just another communiqué. Let this be a turning point, a moment where political courage meets scientific truth," he said.

As Kenya pushes ahead with reforms and global partnerships, including triangular cooperation with the Global South, Kagwe made it clear: the era of toxic loopholes, corrupt protectionism, and silent poisoning of Africa's food is over.

Hosted in Nairobi, the CABI Africa Regional Consultation brings together policymakers, scientists, and development partners to chart a continent-wide path toward safer, climate-smart agriculture.