Nigeria: Peter Obi Donates Laptops, Printers, ₦6m to Chibok School

11 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Abuja — Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated laptops, printers, and a total of ₦6 million to the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, as part of his commitment to improving education and infrastructure in underserved communities.

In a statement shared via his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Obi revealed that he was moved to action after activist Aisha Yesufu informed him of the dire conditions at the school--infamously known as the site of the 2014 Boko Haram abduction of over 200 schoolgirls, with more than 70 still unaccounted for.

According to Obi, the school, which serves over 2,500 students, had just one desktop computer, lacked functional laboratories, and had no access to electricity. Yesufu had initially appealed for the donation of two additional computers and the installation of solar lighting for at least one classroom.

Although Obi expressed a desire to visit the school personally, he said he was advised against it due to ongoing security concerns. Instead, a meeting was arranged in Abuja with leaders from the Chibok community, during which Obi presented: 10 laptops, 3 printers and a ₦6 million cash donation, divided equally among three projects: equipping the school's laboratory, setting up a computer classroom, and providing a handheld motorized borehole.

Obi clarified that his gesture was not a mere donation but a "sincere commitment" to the future of the community, vowing to do more to support education and development in neglected areas.

"Occasions like this are deeply disturbing," Obi wrote. "They cause me to reflect on our national priorities and the rising costs of misgovernance."

He criticized the contrast between the neglect of critical sectors like education and the luxurious lifestyle of public officials, lamenting that students across the country still lack basic resources while billions are spent on non-essential government projects.

Calling for a national reassessment, Obi urged Nigerians to prioritize education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, describing these as the true foundations of a developed and equitable society.

