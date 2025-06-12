Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 13 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Central Operation - Ministry

Mogadishu — Somali government forces, backed by international partners, have killed at least 13 Al-Shabaab fighters in a planned operation near the village of Buurta Cadayga, close to Ceel Baraf in the central Middle Shabelle region, Somalia's Ministry of Information announced on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the operation targeted a site used by the group to plan attacks against civilians in the area. Among the dead were senior commanders, while an undisclosed number of other militants were wounded. Security forces also destroyed a cache of weapons and equipment prepared for future assaults.

"This was a preemptive strike against a known hub of terrorist activity," the statement read. "We are committed to eradicating Al-Shabaab and protecting our people, with the support of both the Somali public and our international allies."

The operation comes amid rising tensions in Middle Shabelle, where Al-Shabaab has recently regained control over several areas, including the strategic town of Adan Yabal. The group recently released footage of their takeover, showing heavy clashes and the killing of government troops.

The Somali government has vowed to intensify its military campaign in the region, aiming to retake territory lost to the insurgents in recent months.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, has waged a deadly insurgency against the Somali government for over 15 years, frequently launching attacks on civilians, military targets, and international peacekeepers.