Nigeria: Vehicles Burnt As Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A fallen tanker carrying petrol went into flames yesterday on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing a severe traffic disruption on the highway.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred around 3pm near the NASFAT prayer ground, when the vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned.

The tanker spilled its content and later caught fire, engulfing at least three container-laden trucks and several private vehicles.

Emergency responders, including operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Fire Service units from Ogun and Oyo States, were drafted to the scene.

The fire was eventually brought under control, preventing further spread to nearby areas.

As of press time, no fatalities had been confirmed, but at least four vehicles were completely razed.

Traffic on the outbound Lagos corridor was brought to a standstill, with a backlog stretching as far back as Berger.

Our correspondent reports that a tanker had fallen along the Ogere axis of the same highway on Wednesday.

FRSC Spokesman, Florence Okpe, confirmed the explosion, but said she could not give details as the rescue operation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, witnesses described the explosion as deafening, with many motorists abandoning their vehicles in fear.

"It was terrifying. We just heard a loud blast and saw fire everywhere," TVC news quoted a commuter.

An X user, Adeyanju Femi, wrote alongside two videos: "Traffic Alert: "A tanker exploded just now at Olowotedo area of Ogun State, inward Mowe, along Lagos Ibadan Expressway which has caused serious fire. Many vehicles are burnt already."

Segun Oladejo also wrote on X: "A tanker is burning on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway just opposite NASFAT praying ground. The fire is horrible."