Nigeria: Tomato Farmers Attribute Price Hike to Sallah, Low Production

The Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) has attributed the hike in the price of tomatoes to high demand during the Sallah celebration and low production output.

TOPAN Chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Mr Rabiu Zuntu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Zuntu, however, assured a drop in the price of tomatoes in the next couple of weeks.

"The reason for the hike of the produce can be closely linked to the increased demands during the festivities and the low production output of farmers.

"The main reason for the consistent rise in the price of tomatoes in recent times is the high demand of the produce and low productivity level of the farmers.

"With the just concluded festivities for the Sallah celebration and other high demands we have witnessed in recent times and with the Easter celebration, the price of tomatoes has been high this period.

"After the festivities, in a week or two everything will go back to normal; expect the price of tomatoes to normalise then," Zuntu said.

He also noted that prior to the Sallah festivities tomatoes prices were within normal ranges, while blaming transportation cost as a factor for the price hike. (NAN).