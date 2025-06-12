Namibia Targets 80,000 Tourism Jobs By 2030

Namibia's tourism sector is set for major restructuring under the proposed National Spatial Development Master Plan, which targets an increase in direct tourism jobs from 57 000 to 80 000 by 2030.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism is leading the plan as part of the country's Vision 2030 goals.

The ministry's executive director, Sikongo Haihambo, says the plan aims to reduce pressure on popular destinations such as Etosha National Park and Sossusvlei by spreading tourism activity across all 14 regions.

"The tourism sector employs about 57 000 people. That's now direct jobs. We're looking at around 2030 to have grown this number to 80 000. So, therefore, the special development plan is going to assist us in the realisation of that aspiration," Haihambo says.

The plan will identify undeveloped and underutilised areas with tourism potential and introduce new business and investment opportunities through zoning.

Haihambo says the strategy will "map the country" and guide regional development, starting in the Zambezi region and later moving to regions such as Kavango, Kunene and the south.

He says the plan will allow local communities to participate in the tourism sector by developing products linked to their cultural and environmental heritage.

"The uniqueness of the opportunities lies in, and I'm anticipating now because the study is still being finalised, the cultural aspect which is owned by Namibians. Obviously nobody's going to bring that forward apart from ourselves. So it's going to provide us with that opportunity to appeal to the tourists," he says.

Community-based conservancies will play a central role in the plan. Haihambo says Namibia currently has 42 conservancies, with more expected.

"There are a number of conservancies in this country. We're talking about 42 and it's bound to grow. It provides that unique opportunity to the communities that are out there to participate in the tourism sector," he says.

The plan is in its final review phase and is expected to be implemented from 2025. It will run on a three-year rolling strategy within a 10-year framework and will be closely monitored to track progress on job creation and regional development targets.