Uganda: Is Uganda's Opposition Opposing - or Profiting From the System?

In Uganda's political landscape, opposition parties are constitutionally expected to provide checks

and balances, speak for the people, scrutinize government decisions, and fight for justice where it

is absent. This is not just a moral obligation but a constitutional duty enshrined in Articles 79 and 90.

of our Constitution. Yet today, many Ugandans are wondering if our opposition leaders are still

fighting for the people, or simply settling into the comforts of the very system they were elected to

challenge.

There was a time when being in the opposition meant sacrifice. It meant risk, resilience, and, above all, standing on the side of the powerless. But as of today, opposition MPs, like their colleagues in the ruling party, are drawing salaries exceeding UGX 35 million per month.

They drive state-supplied, fuel-guzzling SUVs, escorted by bodyguards and police convoys. For a country where millions still struggle to afford school fees or medical care, this picture is more than just troubling, it is deeply painful.

The contrast between the lives of our leaders and those they represent has never felt starker.

The Leader of the Opposition commands a powerful office, backed by over UGX 10 billion in 2024

and bundled with VIP incentives like a motorcade, official residence, and personal security. While

such resources can support effective leadership, the lack of visible accountability or grassroots impact raises tough questions.

The #UgandaParliamentExhibition campaign amplified public outrage, exposing corruption, nepotism, and waste across Parliament, not sparing opposition figures.

The revelations suggest that the problem runs deeper than party lines, pointing to a political culture in urgent need of reform.

Since 2021, Uganda's opposition parties have received nearly UGX 11 billion in taxpayer funding,

NUP UGX 5.7 billion, FDC UGX 3.1 billion, DP and UPC about UGX 908 million each, plus smaller amounts to JEEMA and PPP. Although meant to support multi-party democracy, these funds face criticism for poor accountability. Auditor General reports revealed issues like UGX 634 million in unexplained FDC payments and DP and UPC failing to pay taxes and NSSF contributions.

Despite this, many parties boycotted the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) while still receiving its related funding, turning IPOD from a platform for political dialogue into just another source of public money, accepted without genuine participation or reform.

The silence within Uganda's opposition is striking, as leaders frequently criticize the government but rarely challenge the benefits they receive, such as salaries and allowances. This lack of self-accountability makes them appear more like insiders than reformers. President Museveni recently

mocked opposition MPs for not rejecting their pay if they truly opposed his regime, reflecting public doubts about their resistance.

Additionally, some opposition leaders have held power for over 15 years, mirroring the leadership they criticize. Instead of fostering new voices, many parties are stuck in internal power struggles and avoid addressing critical issues, weakening public hope in alternatives like FDC, NUP, and DP.

This isn't to say all opposition leaders are complacent. The late Muhammad Ssegirinya, for instance, used his salary and car allowance to buy an ambulance, support struggling families, and set up a local health center -- even insinuated proposing a bill to cut MPs' salaries. His service came not from obligation, but genuine care for his community.

And he wasn't alone. A few other opposition MPs across the country continue to serve quietly and meaningfully, building schools, supporting vulnerable groups, and staying close to their people. Their work may not always be loud, but it is deeply felt. Sadly, such leaders remain the exception, not the norm.

Frustration among voters, especially the youth, is growing, as many feel abandoned by MPs who

disappear after elections, trading community presence for TV appearances and social media

soundbites.

Once visible during campaigns, these leaders now seem more focused on image than

impact. According to Afrobarometer's 2024 report, over 60% of Ugandans believe MPs prioritize

personal gain over public service, with trust in Parliament plummeting among young people.

This disconnect not only discredits the opposition but poses a serious threat to Uganda's democratic future.

So maybe it's time for opposition leaders to look in the mirror. To ask themselves: Are we still

fighting for Ugandans, or just for our seats? Are we standing up to power, or simply learning how to benefit from it?

If the opposition continues to mean comfort, ceremony, and convenient outrage, then soon, the people may stop listening altogether. And when that happens, it won't matter what party you belong to -- the country will have lost something far more important than a political contest. It will have lost hope.

Sendege Ivan

A Political Analyst

[email protected]