In a decisive step toward regional cohesion, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, met with the Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, in Addis Ababa today.

Their high-level talks focused on sharpening coordination between the African Union (AU) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), amid mounting peace and security concerns across the Horn of Africa.

"This is not just diplomacy as usual," said Dr. Gebeyehu following the closed-door session.

"Today, we reaffirmed the critical role that RECs play as the foundational building blocks of the African Union. IGAD, as the current Chair of the Inter-RECs Coordination Platform, is committed to harmonising our mandates for collective action."

The meeting highlighted the urgency of forging stronger ties between AU and regional blocs, especially as multiple African nations confront complex conflicts.

Chief among them is the deteriorating situation in Sudan, which both leaders described as a "regional emergency" that demands coordinated response mechanisms.

"The Sudan conflict is no longer confined. It's spilling over borders, destabilising entire communities," warned AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

"We have agreed on concrete steps to synchronise our efforts and pursue a lasting solution. Peace in Sudan is not optional--it is essential."

While neither leader elaborated on the exact steps to be taken, insiders suggest these may include enhanced joint mediation missions, security assessments, and a unified diplomatic front to pressure warring parties toward dialogue.

Observers say the meeting sends a strong signal that Africa's continental and regional bodies are breaking from bureaucratic inertia to become more action-oriented.

It also signals a rising tide of AU-REC unity as Africa inches closer toward its Agenda 2063 goals of political integration and sustainable peace.

The choice of Addis Ababa--home to both the AU headquarters and IGAD Secretariat--as the venue underscores the symbolic and strategic weight of today's summit.

As IGAD expands its leadership in regional security, the body is also investing in human capital. Its Close Protection Security Trainings including Shooting and FireArms courses--are currently open for enrollment. "

We train for peace, but prepare for all scenarios," an IGAD training coordinator told this reporter.

The message from today's meeting is clear: Africa must stand united to face its crises--and it starts with coordination at the top.