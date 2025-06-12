Zimbabwe: Legislator Calls for Ministerial Statement On UZ Lecturers' Strike

PARLIAMENT has intervened in the ongoing University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers' industrial action, which has now clocked its 59th day without a resolution in sight.

A legislator this Tuesday called upon the Higher and Tertiary Education Minister (Fredrick Shava) to urgently deliver a ministerial statement on the strike to the National Assembly.

On a point of interest, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi MP Charles Moyo requested through the Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, to have the crisis resolved.

"Students and lecturers are not attending lectures. The newly recruited adjunct lecturers drawn from the streets are also not attending lectures. Dissertations are not being supervised, and exams are not being written.

"There were demonstrations from the lecturers, yet other students are to go for work-related learning. It seems this semester is a sheer waste of time to students as well as a loss of parents' hard-earned money," Moyo said.

Further, the MP expressed concern over the chaos at the learning institution.

"There is chaos and uncertainty at our institution. If it pleases you, Hon. Speaker Sir, I request the Hon. Minister of Higher Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, to come and give us a ministerial statement on the negotiations, deadlocks, or practical police intervention to bring normalcy to our tertiary institution," Moyo added.

The Speaker responded, "We will advise the Hon. Minister if he can make a Ministerial Statement on the situation."

UZ lecturers are demanding a return to their pre-2018 salaries, where a junior lecturer earned US$2,250 per month. Currently, they earn approximately US$230.