Rwanda: Rumaga On Performing With Mariya Yohana - 'Three Generations United for Liberation Through Music'

Bruce Melodie, Butera Knowles, Samora Machel SMS, Tonzi, Tom Close, and Junior Rumaga will take the stage at a special pre-Liberation Day concert celebrating the legacy of veteran singer Mariya Yohana.

The 82-year-old artist will use the occasion to launch her second studio album, Inkera y'Abahizi, Komeza Ibirindiro, in a night that also marks her 40th year in music.

Set for July 3 at Intare Conference Arena, the event brings together a mix of generations in tribute to one of Rwanda's most enduring musical voices. Organizers described Yohana as "the voice of Rwanda's liberation," citing her decades of songs rooted in patriotism and resilience.

Poet and performer Junior Rumaga, one of the youngest on the lineup, called the experience "surreal." Speaking to The New Times, he said, "Being born post-liberation and having the chance to perform with her is incredible. We grew up idolizing artists like her, seeing them almost like gods of music and creation. And now to perform alongside her is a reminder of how music unites generations."

Rumaga noted that three generations will be represented on stage -- from Yohana to Knowles and Bruce Melodie to himself. "It shows how music crosses time, stemming from our predecessors but also carried forward by us who are adding a new brick," he said.

Asked about his own work touching on themes of unity and liberation, Rumaga pointed to pieces like Nzaza, a poem that tells the story of a young person stepping up for national service while others pursue business or art. "True liberation isn't just something you express in a song," he said. "It's in the values you share, the content you post, and the work you do every day to build society."

He encouraged fans to get their tickets and be part of a celebration that honors liberation in style.

Yohana, in a separate conversation, echoed the importance of intergenerational continuity. "Some of the Inkotanyi soldiers are old now, and those of us who supported them with belief and morale have also aged," she said. "But you, the younger generation, have seen their journey and can now carry that legacy. Their lives are lessons, and with God's help, they triumphed. Their example still guides Rwanda today."

Tickets are available at Rwf10,000 for general admission, Rwf45,000 for VIP access, and Rwf1 million for a table of six.