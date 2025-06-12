Rwanda: Player Market - APR Eye Big Moves, Rayon Make Offer for Pimpong

11 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rayon Sports have made an offer to sign Ghanaian winger Samuel Pimpong who left Albanian outfit FC Shiroka after the 2024/25 season.

Pimpong, 25, previously played for Mukura Victory Sports under coach Afahmia Lotfi and was one of the best players in the team as he dazzled on the right flank with his pace and artistry.

Times Sport can exclusively reveal that Rayon Sports have held talks to bring Pimpong to their fold as the team currently doesn't have a left footed winger in that capacity.

Meanwhile, Mukura Victory Sports are also reportedly interested in having Pimpong back for the 2024/25 season.

Elsewhere, Ghanaian forward Peter Agblevor who has been released by Police FC following his injury woes is being courted by rivals AS Kigali. His former team Musanze FC are also reportedly in the fray and are bent on getting him back.

League champions APR are also continuing to go into the transfer market, as they are now said to be in talks with Ghana Black Stars central defender Razak Simpson from Nations FC.

Simpson was one of the outstanding players in the Ghana Premier League this season scoring five goals. He is also a full Ghanaian international and even scored in Ghana's recent 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in an international friendly in London.

The Rwandan champions are also rumoured to have made an approach for Jack Pantoulou Diarra, a Burkinabe winger, who plays for Salitas FC.

Diarra, 19, is said to have been recommended by the agent who brought Djibril Ouatarra to the club.

Meanwhile, Uganda club Wakiso Giants midfielder Blanchar Mulamba is also set to sign for APR FC as talks were completed on Tuesday.

Former Uganda skipper Emmanuel Okwi has attracted offers from a host of teams since leaving AS Kigali. Currently, South Sudanese outfit Jamus FC Juba, Singida Black Stars of Tanzania,and KCCA are among some of the key teams interested in him.

