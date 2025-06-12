Zimbabwe: Third Zimbabwean Dies After Xenophobic Attacks in Addo

Apology Mandiudza, a 24-year-old man from Zimbabwe, died in hospital last Tuesday, nine days after he was attacked by a mob in Valencia, Addo.

He was the fourth immigrant killed in xenophobic revenge attacks on 25 May, triggered by the murder of Jaune September, a 22-year-old South African man.

The identities of the other three people are still unknown, but GroundUp has learned that two of them are Zimbabwean and one is Malawian.

There have still not been any arrests of September's killer(s) or the mob that sought to avenge him.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Mandiudza had been working on a citrus farm - his first job. He had a long-term relationship with a South African woman. His niece, Pauline Mhlolo, told GroundUp that the relationship was destined for marriage.

Mhlolo described him as a quiet and gentle young man. Despite not being anywhere near the tavern where September was killed, he was bludgeoned with a sharp object and sustained fatal injuries to his head. His home was raided and most of his belongings were stolen.

"I saw him lying helplessly in his bed at Livingstone Hospital. He was not responding to our voices," said Mhlolo.

During the attacks, dozens of immigrant men were beaten and taken to hospital. Hundreds of women and children were forced to flee their homes.

The displaced families sought shelter at Addo Police Station and at a church hall in Gqeberha. On 1 June, these shelters were inspected by immigration officers from the Department of Home Affairs. Hundreds were arrested and 127 people opted for voluntary deportation.

Jaune September was laid to rest on Saturday. GroundUp attended the funeral. It was peaceful and well attended. Ward councillor Xolani Jonas urged the immigrant community to return to their homes.

Chris Mapingure, chairman of the Zimbabwe Migrants Support Network, told GroundUp that there are challenges in repatriating the three murdered Zimbabweans.

Transporting one body to Zimbabwe costs about R32,000. Mapingure has been sourcing funds from Zimbabwean communities across the Eastern Cape, but says: "We still have a long way to go."