Zimbabwe: 2027 Is Too Late - CNRG Urges Govt to Immediately Ban Export of Lithium Concentrates

12 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

The Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has implored the government to take immediate action and ban the exportation of lithium concentrate, rather than waiting until 2027 to implement the proposed policy.

This follows the government's announcement yesterday that lithium concentrate exports will be banned from January 2027.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CNRG stressed the importance of prompt action, arguing that delaying the ban would only provide smugglers with further opportunities to plunder the country's natural resources without facing any repercussions.

"As CNRG, we view this urgent reform as being delayed into irrelevance. We stress that the ban should be implemented immediately to prevent further depletion of our natural capital due to unchecked lithium exploitation, which has devastating socio-economic and environmental implications," CNRG stated.

The organisation further urged the government to address the issue of porous borders, which have allowed some lithium to be smuggled into South Africa and Mozambique without any benefit to Zimbabwe

"Zimbabwe's lithium wealth risks being squandered, as unchecked exports, weak regulation, and opaque deals undermine its potential for industrial transformation."

"Already, allegations of lithium smuggling across porous borders into South Africa and Mozambique raise concerns regarding corruption and illicit mineral and financial flows.

"Unverified reports indicate that up to 3,000 tons of lithium ore leave the country daily--a staggering total of 1.62 million tons over the past 18 months--with minimal accountability, little benefit to the state, and no protection for affected communities."

During a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said the government will ban the exportation of lithium ore as part of an effort to promote value addition and ensure that the country comprehensively benefits from its natural resources.

"Cabinet reaffirmed the ban on the export of chrome ores and stressed the need to develop the ferrochrome industry locally. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will strengthen the implementation of the 'use it or lose it' principle, and holders of all unutilised mining titles, particularly chrome, are requested to take note of the Government's position," Chitando said.

He added that Bikita Minerals and Arcadia Lithium are in the process of establishing lithium sulphate value addition facilities to beneficiate locally produced lithium ores. From January 2027 onwards, the export of lithium concentrate will no longer be permitted.

Lithium plays a crucial role in the clean energy transition due to its essential function in energy storage. It is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs) and facilitate large-scale energy storage systems for renewable energy sources.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.