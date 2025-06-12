Zimbabwe: 2027 Is Too Late - CNRG Urges Govt to Immediately Ban Export of Lithium Concentrates

The Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has implored the government to take immediate action and ban the exportation of lithium concentrate, rather than waiting until 2027 to implement the proposed policy.

This follows the government's announcement yesterday that lithium concentrate exports will be banned from January 2027.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CNRG stressed the importance of prompt action, arguing that delaying the ban would only provide smugglers with further opportunities to plunder the country's natural resources without facing any repercussions.

"As CNRG, we view this urgent reform as being delayed into irrelevance. We stress that the ban should be implemented immediately to prevent further depletion of our natural capital due to unchecked lithium exploitation, which has devastating socio-economic and environmental implications," CNRG stated.

The organisation further urged the government to address the issue of porous borders, which have allowed some lithium to be smuggled into South Africa and Mozambique without any benefit to Zimbabwe

"Zimbabwe's lithium wealth risks being squandered, as unchecked exports, weak regulation, and opaque deals undermine its potential for industrial transformation."

"Already, allegations of lithium smuggling across porous borders into South Africa and Mozambique raise concerns regarding corruption and illicit mineral and financial flows.

"Unverified reports indicate that up to 3,000 tons of lithium ore leave the country daily--a staggering total of 1.62 million tons over the past 18 months--with minimal accountability, little benefit to the state, and no protection for affected communities."

During a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said the government will ban the exportation of lithium ore as part of an effort to promote value addition and ensure that the country comprehensively benefits from its natural resources.

"Cabinet reaffirmed the ban on the export of chrome ores and stressed the need to develop the ferrochrome industry locally. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development will strengthen the implementation of the 'use it or lose it' principle, and holders of all unutilised mining titles, particularly chrome, are requested to take note of the Government's position," Chitando said.

He added that Bikita Minerals and Arcadia Lithium are in the process of establishing lithium sulphate value addition facilities to beneficiate locally produced lithium ores. From January 2027 onwards, the export of lithium concentrate will no longer be permitted.

Lithium plays a crucial role in the clean energy transition due to its essential function in energy storage. It is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles (EVs) and facilitate large-scale energy storage systems for renewable energy sources.