Mauritius: Eaf-Nansen Programme Supports Mauritius in Advancing Sustainable Fisheries Management

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Ecosystem Approach to Fisheries (EAF)-Nansen Programme, the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, effected, today, a guided tour aboard the research vessel, Dr Fridtjof Nansen, at the Peninsula Area, Quay E, in Port Louis.

Minister Boolell was accompanied by the Ambassador of Norway to Mauritius, Mr Haakon Gram-Johannessen, the United Nations (UN) and Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Lisa Simrique Singh, and other personalities.

In his address Minister Boolell recalled that the Programme is a partnership between the Food and Agricultural Organisqtion (FAO) of the UN, the Embassy of Norway together with regional organisations, 32 countries across Africa and the Bay of Bengal. The partnership aims to enhance food and nutrition security by improving fisheries management, strengthening fisheries institutions and generating scientific knowledge on marine resources and ecosystems.

Dr Boolell affirmed Mauritius' commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as developing the country as a sustainable Ocean State. Emphasising the importance of research, he indicated that Mauritius has vast potential to explore and develop its marine resources. He expressed optimism that this collaboration will help to advance sustainable fisheries and ocean research in Mauritius.

The Minister also stressed the need to deepen bilateral relations between Mauritius and Norway and called on the partner countries under the Programme to unite in addressing ocean threats.

He further recalled that the Prime Minister's participation at the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France, demonstrates Mauritius' active engagement to advancing ocean sustainability, climate resilience and regional cooperation.

For his part Ambassador Gram-Johannessen underscored the Programme's vital role in addressing common challenges such as climate change. He reflected on the longstanding relations between Mauritius and Norway centered on ocean development. He also noted that the vessel is making its 6th visit to Mauritius, the first time being in 2008, which he said, is testament to sustained commitment and long-term perspective.

The Ambassador acknowledged the blue economy as a strategic pillar of Mauritius' economic transformation and emphasised that the data and findings gathered under the Programme will support Mauritius in climate change research and sustainable resource management for a thriving blue economy

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Mauritius Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As for Ms Singh, she stated that the launch of the Programme represents a significant contributor to the SDGs, advancing marine science, fostering sustainable development and building resilience of Small Island Development States.

She indicated that although Mauritius has a vast Exclusive Economic Zone, it has limited capacity and resources to fully unlock the potential of its ocean economy. On that score she pointed out that the country's future resilience to climate change and economic diversification depends heavily on a deep understanding and management of ocean resources. Ms Singh reiterated UN support to partnering with Mauritius in harnessing the opportunities offered by the ocean economy.

Nansen Programme

The Nansen Programme celebrates 50 years in 2025, marking half a century of dedicated partnership with FAO, Norway, coastal countries, and regional organisations in promoting sustainable fisheries management to achieve food and nutrition security. It is one of the longest-running fisheries development initiatives of Norway and FAO. The Programme has worked with 60 countries across Africa, Asia, Central and South America, assisting them in fisheries research and management, strengthening capacities, and international cooperation.