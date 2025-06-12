Zimbabwe: Passerby Bites Off Builder's Lip for Greeting Him

A MAN from Chirundu in Mashonaland West has appeared in court for biting off another man's lower lip for greeting him.

Accused person, Joel Kwenda was arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates' Court facing assault charges.

He was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which nine months were suspended for five years. A further nine months were set aside on condition offender performs community service.

Prosecutors told the court that on June 1, 2025, at around 10am, at the Roman Catholic Church the victim was plastering a house when the offender passed by the site.

The victim greeted Kwenda, who curtly responded saying he didn't want to befriend him and victim thought he was joking.

The offender became angry and started chasing the victim before assaulting him with clenched fists. As if that wasn't enough, Kwenda dug his teeth into complainant's lower lip and removed a chunk of flesh.