South Africa: COGTA Committee Chairperson Calls for Assistance for Flood Victims in Eastern Cape and KZN

12 June 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament, Thursday, 12 June 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has noted with sadness the severe flooding that has left 49 people dead so far and others without homes as flood waters washed away houses and destroyed road infrastructure in the Eastern Cape.

According to media reports, the disruptive rains, strong winds and snowfall that have hit the province hard started on Monday. Schooling has been suspended in the affected areas and some 58 schools have been damaged in the OR Tambo coastal area, Amathole East and Alfred Nzo West, the most affected areas in the province.

The bodies of four children, a driver and a conductor who were on a bus that was carried away in flood waters as it was crossing a bridge near Mthatha on Tuesday morning are among those that have been recovered.

Dr Mkhize said the committee calls for assistance from all those who are able to assist the families affected by floods in the Eastern Cape, particularly in the worst affected districts. Dr Mkhize said disasters of this nature are not new, they come and go, even this one is certainly going to pass. "We note its catastrophic consequences with broken hearts, however," emphasised Dr Mkhize.

He said the committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and relatives of those who passed away as a result of the floods. "We are with you in this very difficult and heavy time of loss of the loved ones. May their souls rest in eternal peace." As floods continue, according to media reports, the number of victims may rise.

KwaZulu-Natal also experienced flooding and at least 68 schools across nine districts in KZN have been damaged, although no fatalities have been recorded according to media reports. The committee has noted reports of injuries arising from damage to houses and other infrastructure in parts of KZN in the past few days as a result of adverse weather conditions.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.