South Africa: More Action Plans Yet There Is No Action to Combat Gender Based Violence Cases

The Portfolio Committee on Police is disillusioned that despite constant talk, there has been no tangible action to combat gender-based -violence (GBV). The seeming inability and unwillingness to implement strategies is evidenced by the continued non-compliance with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

"Despite the commitment made to the committee in a meeting held on 30 October 2024, there remains a substantial number of administrative and operational non-compliances at police station level. The direct consequence of the non-compliance is that the lives of the victims are endangered," said Mr Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the committee.

It is concerning that of the 243 police stations visited, 60 non-compliance incidents were reported, including the failure to properly record reported incidents, which can be used in a court of law should the need arise. Such records are necessary to ensure effective conviction of GBV crimes and gaps must be eradicated.

The committee underscored that while the presentation made today painted an improvement in certain areas, the reality on the ground, that many victims are still turned away from police stations when reporting GBV or the police do not deliver protection orders within the stipulated timeframes. "The lack of consequence management within the South African Police Service (SAPS) is the root cause of this inability to change course and to adhere to prescripts. Until the SAPS ensure that errant police officers are held accountable, there will be no change," Mr Cameron emphasised.

It is still concerning that to this day, there are police stations that do not have Victim-Friendly Rooms (VFR) that enable victims to report crime in a safe and discreet room. The SAPS reported that there are 95 Stations without designated VFR. This contributes to the unwillingness of victims not to report cases and leads to the perpetuation of GBV.

The committee reiterates its concerns regarding the DNA backlog at Forensic Science Laboratory services. The provision of DNA evidence is central in resolving GVB cases, and the unending engagement between the SAPS and the Department of Public Works regarding the KZN FSL remains concerning. "While the SAPS assured the committee that police stations are adequately resourced with the sexual assault evidence collection kits, the backlogs at FSL and inability to process evidence timeously remain concerning.

The committee remains concerned that in some police stations, there are shifts where there is no female officer present to assist in GBV cases. Similarly, the committee has emphasised that the SAPS needs to have workable plans on how it will ensure that police stations have sign language interpreters to assist victims with disabilities.

While the committee welcomes the collaboration with the Deaf Federation of SA (DeafSA), it has called for long-term solutions to the challenge, especially in the context of sign language being added as the twelfth official language in SA.

To counter the continuous inaction, the committee has proposed five workable solutions that can assist in effectively combating the GBV scourge. The proposed solutions are as follows:

1. The capacitation of the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences units with dedicated and competent employees to alleviate the chronic shortages of trained personnel within the unit. The unit should have a fixed establishment that reflects the volume of cases received, with a clear focus on retaining competent detectives.

2. The committee called for improved forensic and investigative tools to fast-track DNA processing. Many FCS investigations are delayed as a result of a backlog in forensic results. Equipping units with mobile technology for on-site evidence gathering would also speed up investigations.

3. Purpose-built facilities with victim support. Many FCS units operate in inappropriate infrastructure. There is a need for victim-friendly interview rooms, private consultation spaces, and on-site trauma support services, as this not only supports victims but enhances case quality.

4. An Integrated Case Management System that is centralised and that will provide an effective digital case tracking system that allows real-time updates and interdepartmental access (Between SAPS, NPA and Social Development). This will reduce case backlogs, lost dockets, and miscommunication.

5. Specialised and continuous training of FCS officers on trauma-informed interviewing, child psychology, and handling of vulnerable witnesses.

The committee is of the view that ongoing professional development and mental health support for officers are critical due to the emotionally taxing nature of their work. It is also of the view that the effective implementation of the suggested solutions will take the fight against GBV a step forward.

Meanwhile, the committee has resolved that on the matter of the death of 11-year-old boy Jayden-Lee Meek from Fleurhof, while it had committed to extensive engagements, the emergence of new evidence and unwillingness to compromise an active investigation prevented this. The committee remains committed to ensuring effective scrutiny over police action.