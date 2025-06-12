Africa: Liberia Engages Africa's Tourism Leaders in Abuja

A Liberian delegation led by Assistant Minister for Tourism, Atty. Dogba K. Norris, Jr., has departed Monrovia to participate in two high-level African tourism events in Abuja, Nigeria, aimed at advancing regional collaboration and sustainable tourism practices across the continent.

The delegation from the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) is attending the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF), followed by a Thematic Conference focused on "Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism through Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Creative Industries in Africa." Both events are scheduled to run from June 11 to June 13, 2025.

These forums bring together Africa's top tourism policymakers, private sector leaders, and development partners to chart a forward-looking agenda for the sector. Liberia's participation signals the country's ambition to remain an active player in shaping the future of tourism on the continent, particularly in areas of sustainable development and technological innovation.

In a move that highlights Liberia's holistic approach to tourism, the Ministry has also included a representative from the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) in its delegation. Comfort Sakui, Manager for Ecotourism and Awareness at the FDA, joins MICAT's Director of the Bureau of Tourism, Juanita Yiah, as part of the three-member team. Their inclusion reflects Liberia's emphasis on eco-friendly tourism and environmental stewardship as essential components of national tourism strategy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The presence of the FDA within the delegation ensures that Liberia presents a unified, environmentally conscious front at these discussions," said Assistant Minister Norris ahead of the trip. "Our goal is to integrate sustainable resource management with tourism growth, and this forum is the perfect platform to advance that agenda."

The Thematic Conference will explore emerging trends in tourism, with special focus on how innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), and creative industries are reshaping the sector's ability to deliver social impact and improve educational outcomes. These themes align closely with Liberia's tourism development goals under the African Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), particularly Programs 12 and 13 which emphasize inclusive growth and digital transformation.

Liberia's engagement in the conference is expected to strengthen ties with other African nations and open new pathways for capacity-building, investment, and knowledge exchange in the tourism sector. It also positions Liberia to benefit from cutting-edge innovations driving growth in global tourism markets.

The delegation is expected to return to Monrovia on June 14, 2025, with insights and partnerships that will inform Liberia's policy direction and support the continued development of a resilient and sustainable tourism industry.