Liberia: House's Sergeant-At-Arms, Johnson, Dies

Brigadier General Martin Tijani Johnson, who served as Sergeant-At-Arms at the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years, has died. This sad event occurred on Wednesday, June 11 in Accra, Ghana after a lengthy period of illness according to family sources. He was 62.

Brigadier General Johnson's death brings to three, the number of high-profile deaths that have occurred among senior staff members of the House of Representatives.

The Deputy Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives, C. Cormick's Chea, died on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the St. Joseph Catholic hospital in Congo Town, the House of Representatives announced last week. He was 52 years old.

Chea's death, at the time, marked the second tragedy to hit the House's Deputy Chief Clerk position in recent times. His predecessor, Mr. Sarfurl Geeplay, died in October 2023. Cormick's death made him the shortest-lived official to hold that office, since 1986.

The latest death at the Lower House shocked staffers when the news broke as many descended into mourning.

As the sergeant-at-arms, Brigadier General Johnson was the House's chief law enforcement officer, a role that also involved enforcing its rules and coordinating official events and visits.

The sergeant at arms is responsible to cry/call the House's session to order, including in the event of the state of the Nation Address.

Brigadier General Johnson earned a political science degree with a minor in sociology from the university of Liberia.

Before taking post as sergeant at arms in January 1998, Johnson served in many capacities including elevator operator, flag bearer, door man among others. Brigadier General Johnson was elected during the Liberia national transitional government when Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry served as the interim Chairperson of the Council of State of Liberia from 3 September 1996 until 2 August 1997, during which time he was commissioned as Brigadier General.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Vello T. Johnson, two sons, Alieu and Marlo Johnson and a daughter, Marvel Johnson. His survivors also include grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other relatives.