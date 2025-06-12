Jane Collins-Colding, a Liberian American community leader, humanitarian, and political organizer, has won the Democratic primary for the Maplewood Township Committee in New Jersey, positioning her for an uncontested victory in the upcoming general elections this November. Her triumph is more than just a local political milestone--it is a global celebration of Liberian excellence, and a profound example of what merit, service, and unrelenting determination can achieve.

Born in Liberia, Collins-Colding immigrated to the United States where she has spent the last two decades building a life centered around family, philanthropy, and civic leadership. She is a mother of four, including two adopted children, and has also fostered over 20 children--many of whom she supported through life's toughest transitions.

Her professional life is grounded in entrepreneurship and nonprofit leadership. As the founder and executive director of Feed 2000, a charity that has served both her local New Jersey community and rural communities in Africa, she has helped provide thousands of meals, established feeding programs, and built a school that continues to serve children on the African continent.

In the local political and civic ecosystem of Maplewood and South Orange, Collins-Colding is widely regarded as a powerhouse of grassroots engagement. She currently serves as a District Leader for the Maplewood Democratic Committee and sits on both the Senior Advisory Committee and the Hilton Neighborhood Association.

Her influence also extends statewide, as co-founder of the New Jersey Black Empowerment Coalition and a former member of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, where she was a fierce advocate for voting rights, parole reform, and marginalized communities. She has worked with multiple advocacy groups to uplift immigrant communities and push for policy reforms that affect the lives of people too often left out of mainstream political discourse.

Collins-Colding's story is shaped as much by compassion as by competence. Following Hurricane Sandy, she partnered with Morrow United Methodist Church to organize the delivery of food to elderly residents left vulnerable by the storm. Her philanthropic work earned her several community awards and widespread recognition for being a reliable, solutions-oriented advocate.

She also brings with her a strong track record in nonprofit management, having raised over a million dollars in grant funding and managed complex budgets--skills she now promises to apply toward making Maplewood's municipal services more efficient and more equitable.

In Tuesday's Democratic primary, Collins-Colding won a commanding 63.45 percent of the vote, totaling 3,541 ballots cast in her favor, while her opponent, Maxwell Jacob Kravitz, received 2,040 votes (36.55%). VillageGreenNJ.com reports that no Republican filed to run in the primary, making her the presumptive next member of the Township Committee once the November election is concluded.

Reacting to the results, Collins-Colding said, "I am honored to have been selected as the Democratic nominee for Township Committee, and I am excited to appear on the ballot with other Democrats in the crucial general election this November. To those who did not vote for me, I hope to earn your trust. Congratulations to Max Kravitz for running a strong race... I vow to serve all residents of Maplewood, and I look forward to collaborating with the other members of the Township Committee to keep Maplewood affordable, safe, and strong."

Her campaign centered on preserving affordability for families, supporting senior citizens, improving public safety--especially for pedestrians and cyclists--and ensuring protection and inclusion for immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities. As a Black woman and an immigrant, she brings a lived experience to governance that resonates with Maplewood's diverse population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For many Liberians, particularly young people and women aspiring toward public service or community leadership, Jane Collins-Colding's journey offers more than inspiration--it offers a blueprint. She did not rise to prominence through political connections or fanfare, but through tireless effort, a demonstrated commitment to uplifting others, and the courage to lead with integrity.

In a time when the global Liberian diaspora continues to play a pivotal role in shaping perceptions of Liberia abroad, Collins-Colding stands as proof that Liberians can lead not only in their home country, but anywhere their values and service take root.

Her pending election to public office is a source of national pride--not just for New Jersey or the United States, but for Liberia and Liberians everywhere.