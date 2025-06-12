Liberia: Doe Family Rift Deepens Over Legacy and Reburial Dispute

A bitter rift has emerged within the family of slain Liberian President Samuel Kanyon Doe, exposing deep divisions over the control of his legacy, the fate of his assets, and who rightfully speaks for his descendants as the government prepares for his reburial.

The late president's immediate family--his widow, the late former First Lady Nancy B. Doe, and their children--have long accused Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, a nephew of the late president, of having unlawfully taken control of Doe's properties during the civil war and refused to return them to the rightful heirs. These accusations have now intensified, following a fresh and emotional statement by Doe's biological daughter, Veronica Mamie Doe.

Appearing on Spoon Talk on Tuesday night, Mamie Doe not only accused Senator Pennue of stealing her father's estate but also made the shocking allegation that he was responsible for the recent death of her mother. "Senator Zoe Pennue is an evil and wicked man," she said. "He took everything that belonged to my father and kept it for himself. My mother suffered, and now she's gone."

Her mother, Nancy B. Doe, passed away in Monrovia in recent days, leaving behind a trail of public condemnation against Senator Pennue, including a scathing statement she issued on April 3, 2025. In that statement, Mrs. Doe rejected any involvement of the Senator in the ongoing reburial arrangements for her husband, calling his participation "unauthorized," "unwarranted," and "spiritually manipulative."

"No individual or group of individuals, especially led by Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, has the right to interfere with my husband's remains without the expressed approval and involvement of myself and our appointed spiritual leader," the former First Lady declared. She also accused Pennue of having previously boasted, "That's why Samuel doesn't have a grave, and I will make sure... that he will never have a grave."

Her comments came in response to the Executive Mansion's announcement on February 19, 2025, that Senator Pennue was one of 14 individuals appointed by President Joseph N. Boakai to a National Committee to oversee the dignified reburial of Presidents William R. Tolbert and Samuel K. Doe. The move is a centerpiece of Boakai's post-war reconciliation initiative, aimed at providing closure to Liberia's violent past.

Now, in the wake of Mamie Doe's televised remarks, members of the extended Doe family have issued an open letter defending Senator Pennue and condemning Mamie's allegations as false and harmful. Dated June 11 and signed by three of the late President Doe's sisters--Lucy Doe Pennue, Susay Doe Tody, and Theresa Doe Joloka--the letter claims to speak for "all children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and blood relatives and elders of the late Liberian leader and the Zuach Clan."

"The Doe Family wishes to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the values of peace, reconciliation, and unity--not only within our own family, but in the broader context of the Liberian nation," the letter states. "It is with deep sorrow and disappointment that we have learned of the recent allegations being made against beloved members of our family: Honorable Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, Mrs. Lucy Doe Pennue, and the late Mr. Chayee Zoe Doe."

"These individuals are not only cherished by our family, but they have also served their communities, county, and country with honor and dignity," the letter continues. "The false claims made by an outlier member of our family, Veronica Mamie Doe, on the Spoon TV platform are, to us, both heartbreaking and deeply distressing."

Notably absent from the list of signatories, however, are any of the children of the late President Doe. Despite the letter's sweeping language, none of Doe's direct heirs have endorsed the statement--raising critical questions about who holds legitimate authority to speak on behalf of the immediate family.

This growing public schism reveals a painful undercurrent to what was intended to be a moment of national reconciliation. While the Boakai administration has sought to lead a dignified and unifying memorial effort, the discord within the Doe family threatens to fracture that vision.

The extended family's letter, though appealing for unity, simultaneously seeks to discredit the President's daughter as "a self-serving individual seeking attention" whose "erroneous claims and allegations are extremely treacherous."

"It is a time for reflection and healing, not division," the letter adds, urging Liberians "not to be swayed by the noise and confusion" and to focus instead on "collective healing, peace, and unity."

Yet, as the burial of President Doe approaches, that collective healing remains elusive. The split within the family has laid bare unresolved trauma, allegations of betrayal, and long-standing grievances over property and legacy. The unanswered question lingers: Who truly represents the will of President Doe's family--his surviving children or the broader clan that now publicly sides with a man they accuse of plundering his legacy?

With the Doe family in such division, the final resting place of its patriarch remains shrouded not only in mystery, but in bitter controversy.