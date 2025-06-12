Liberia Leads Global Push for High Seas Protection

Liberia has officially ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty. This significant step, following Liberia's signing of the agreement in 2023, positions the nation as a leading voice in the global push to protect the world's high seas.

With its vital 350-mile (565 km) coastline, Liberia has joined over thirty other countries in a collective commitment to protect 30% of the world's high seas through Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and stronger international cooperation.

This landmark decision, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), follows nearly a year of dedicated national engagement. A strong early advocate was Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA's Executive Director, who represented Liberia at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Segment in New York on September 24, 2024. During his address, Dr. Yarkpawolo emphasized Liberia's rich marine biodiversity, expansive mangrove ecosystems, and critical blue carbon resources that sustain thousands of livelihoods and are essential for climate resilience.

"For us, the ocean is not just a resource; it is a lifeline," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared to global leaders, underscoring the deep connection between Liberia's economy, food security, and its coastal and marine environment. His powerful advocacy at the UNGA was a cornerstone of Liberia's early commitment to the BBNJ Treaty.

The BBNJ Treaty, adopted by the UN on June 19, 2023, serves as the third implementing agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It is widely regarded as a crucial step toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, which champions the protection and sustainable use of ocean resources.

The treaty is specifically designed to safeguard marine species from pollution, overfishing, and other environmentally harmful practices that degrade the ocean and its habitats. It advocates for the responsible management of marine biodiversity, aiming to help countries sustainably harness the ocean's bounty for generations to come. The accord's goals seamlessly align with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework; a pioneering 2022 agreement focused on protecting and restoring the natural world.

After signing the treaty, signatory nations are required to ratify the agreement through their national government or legislature for it to become effective. Liberia's commitment has now become official: the House of Representatives ratified the treaty on June 3, 2025, followed swiftly by the Senate on June 5, 2025. This decisive action was the culmination of a robust government-led effort that included extensive legal workshops, comprehensive policy consultations, and strategic alignment with regional partners such as ECOWAS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By ratifying the BBNJ Treaty, Liberia stands to gain significant benefits, including enhanced legal presence and influence in global ocean negotiation, improved access to vital marine science and technology, new opportunities for international funding and capacity building for ocean conservation and a stronger tool to combat illegal fishing and manage its marine resources more sustainably.

Liberia's commitment will be further solidified when Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung leads the official delegation to the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, France, to officially deposit the instrument of ratification. He will be joined by a high-level team including Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo, EPA Executive Director; Hon. Jeanie Cooper, Special Envoy on Climate Change and Carbon Trade; Hon. J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., Acting Director General, National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA); Cllr. Neto Z. Lighe, Commissioner General, Liberia Maritime Authority; and Liberia's Ambassador to France, Amb. Teeko Yorlay.

Dr. Yarkpawolo's vision, shared at the UNGA, to "turn words into action and make ocean conservation a national and global priority" is now clearly bearing fruit, marking a new chapter for Liberia's role in global environmental stewardship.