Nigeria: Air Peace Challenges Oshiomhole, Demands CCTV Footage Over Extortion Claims

A Nigerian airline, Air Peace, on Thursday, urged the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to release the closed-circuit television, CCTV, coverage starting from the time former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomole, entered the airport.

The airline, which debunked claims of extortion, said it didn't sell tickets after the closure of check-in on that flight.

The statement by Air Peace came after Oshiomole, who accused the airline of extorting passengers, said he joined other travellers to protest against the act.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to the deliberate falsehood being peddled by Senator Adams Oshiomole against Air Peace.

"The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers. We challenge Senator Oshiomole to bring one piece of evidence of a passenger who was extorted.

"None of our staff ever extorted any passengers. No ticket was sold after the closure of check-in on that flight. Everyone who flew bought their ticket before the flight closure.

"Again, our flight was never overbooked as some of his videos alleged. The aircraft took off with over thirty (30) empty seats. It would have been in our interest to carry Oshiomhole and those others who missed their flights for lateness on this flight, instead of flying many empty seats; but we will never sacrifice our strict on-time performance for monetary gains.

"It's absolutely false that he was offered preferential treatment and that he was fighting for others. Senator Oshiomole was not fighting for anyone. He came to the airport late and was told that he was late.

He then began to foment trouble. He jumped on the baggage conveyor belt preventing the check-in process of other flights. He also barricaded the entrance gate and prevented access to the terminal. While he was doing all these, he also deliberately instigated other passengers against the airline.

"We call on the FAAN to release the CCTV coverage starting from the time Senator Oshiomole entered the airport, for Nigerians to see. His accusation of extortion is very defamatory. His conduct was very violent, unbecoming, unfortunate and above all, shameful."