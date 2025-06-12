Ghana: Suspect in Journalist Assault Case Denied Bail

10 June 2025
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody Theophilus Kpakpo Thompson for his alleged role in an assault on Latif Iddrisu, a journalist with Accra-based JoyNews.

Theophilus Thompson, a supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), was arrested on June 7, 2025, by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at James Town, a suburb of Accra.

On May 27, 2025, Latif Iddrisu was covering developments following the arrest of the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. He was assaulted by a crowd that had gathered at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) premises in solidarity with the arrested party executive.

On June 10, Theophilus Thompson appeared before the Accra Circuit Court. He was charged with assault and threats of death. The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Olivia Ofori Atta, told the court that investigations were still ongoing and that additional suspects were yet to be apprehended. She opposed a bail request from the defence, arguing that releasing the accused could hinder investigations.

Presiding judge His Honour Kwabena Kodua Obiri-Yeboah denied the bail request, citing the seriousness of the case and the ongoing nature of the investigations. The court directed the prosecution to file disclosures within ten days and adjourned the case to June 18, 2025, for a Case Management Conference.

Some senior NPP officials, including National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye and National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, were in court to show support for the accused.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) commends the Ghana Police Service and the judiciary for their swift handling of the case. Prosecuting and adjudicating such incidents sends a strong message that attacks on journalists will not go unpunished. The MFWA urges the police to ensure that all those involved in the assault on Latif Iddrisu are brought to justice.

