East Africa: Comesa, EAC Competition Bodies Sign Pact to Boost Consumer Protection

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) and the East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cross-border consumer protection and market competition.

The agreement aims to streamline enforcement efforts, reduce duplication, and establish a more predictable business environment across the 21 COMESA and 8 EAC member states.

It includes mechanisms for joint investigations, information sharing, market studies, and capacity-building efforts. Both agencies will also collaborate on advocacy to raise awareness of competition policies.

The MoU introduces annual work plans and dedicated focal points to track progress and ensure policy alignment in tackling anti-competitive behavior.

Officials say the partnership will support fairer regional markets, promote trade, and improve regulatory coordination in response to evolving business practices.