East Africa: Comesa, EAC Competition Bodies Sign Pact to Boost Consumer Protection

12 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) and the East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cross-border consumer protection and market competition.

The agreement aims to streamline enforcement efforts, reduce duplication, and establish a more predictable business environment across the 21 COMESA and 8 EAC member states.

It includes mechanisms for joint investigations, information sharing, market studies, and capacity-building efforts. Both agencies will also collaborate on advocacy to raise awareness of competition policies.

The MoU introduces annual work plans and dedicated focal points to track progress and ensure policy alignment in tackling anti-competitive behavior.

Officials say the partnership will support fairer regional markets, promote trade, and improve regulatory coordination in response to evolving business practices.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.