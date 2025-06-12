Kenya: Ruto Urges Prosecutors to Embrace AI in Fight Against Transnational Crime

12 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on prosecutors across the Commonwealth to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies as a strategic tool in strengthening justice systems and combating increasingly complex transnational crimes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference (HOPAC) in Mombasa, Ruto emphasized that technological adoption in law enforcement is no longer optional but essential.

"The place of technology in supporting governance, criminal justice, and prosecution in particular cannot be gainsaid," he said.

"I want to encourage prosecutors and directors of public prosecutions in our Commonwealth to leverage technology especially when tackling crimes that go beyond physical borders."

The head of state noted the evolving nature of transnational crime, including terrorism and cyber-crime, which are increasingly being carried out through encrypted online platforms and funded using cryptocurrencies.

He stressed the importance of international cooperation and knowledge-sharing among prosecutorial agencies to stay ahead of emerging threats.

The President's remarks come at a time when global security agencies are grappling with the rapid evolution of digital threats that transcend national boundaries, including online radicalization, human trafficking networks, and financial crimes conducted via digital currencies.

The HOPAC summit brought together legal experts and top prosecutors from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on the role of prosecution in ensuring accountability, enhancing access to justice, and safeguarding the rule of law in an increasingly digital world.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.