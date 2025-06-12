Nigeria: Russia to Offer More Scholarships to Nigerian Students - Ambassador

11 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Andrey Podelyshev, has said his country is set to increase the number of African students studying in Russian universities as part of a broader educational and diplomatic engagement strategy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday evening, Podelyshev revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to raise the number of international students in Russia to 500,000.

Currently, around 32,000 African students are enrolled in Russian universities, and only about 2,000 are from Nigeria.

"In line with the president's objective, the quota will grow every year," Podelyshev said, adding that the Russian government had provided "220 scholarships to Nigerian students for the 2025 academic year."

These scholarships were approved in 2024, with preparations currently underway for students to begin studies in September 2025.

Due to recent changes in Nigerian government policy, which halted funding for transportation and accommodation under scholarship programmes, Russia has introduced a separate grant system.

This initiative aims to cover not just tuition but also living expenses and travel costs for selected international students.

The ambassador stressed that Russia's efforts go beyond offering scholarships.

He emphasised the strategic importance of education in fostering long-term cooperation between Russia and Nigeria, especially in critical sectors like nuclear energy and industrial development.

"For example, if Russia is involved in rebuilding a metallurgical plant in Ajaokuta or establishing nuclear plants, we will need Nigerian professionals trained in Russia to implement these projects," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.