Nigeria: Russia to Offer More Scholarships to Nigerian Students - Ambassador

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Andrey Podelyshev, has said his country is set to increase the number of African students studying in Russian universities as part of a broader educational and diplomatic engagement strategy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday evening, Podelyshev revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to raise the number of international students in Russia to 500,000.

Currently, around 32,000 African students are enrolled in Russian universities, and only about 2,000 are from Nigeria.

"In line with the president's objective, the quota will grow every year," Podelyshev said, adding that the Russian government had provided "220 scholarships to Nigerian students for the 2025 academic year."

These scholarships were approved in 2024, with preparations currently underway for students to begin studies in September 2025.

Due to recent changes in Nigerian government policy, which halted funding for transportation and accommodation under scholarship programmes, Russia has introduced a separate grant system.

This initiative aims to cover not just tuition but also living expenses and travel costs for selected international students.

The ambassador stressed that Russia's efforts go beyond offering scholarships.

He emphasised the strategic importance of education in fostering long-term cooperation between Russia and Nigeria, especially in critical sectors like nuclear energy and industrial development.

"For example, if Russia is involved in rebuilding a metallurgical plant in Ajaokuta or establishing nuclear plants, we will need Nigerian professionals trained in Russia to implement these projects," he said.