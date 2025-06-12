Nigeria: Former IBB Club Lady Captain Ihonvbere Set for Leadership Award in Canada

11 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A former lady captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Grace Ihonvbere will be honoured with a leadership award from the City of Brampton, Canada, during the 2025 Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour.

The prestigious, week-long event, scheduled from July 31 to August 7, blends sport, business, and cultural exchange, and will span several Ontario cities including Brampton, Oakville, Niagara, and Toronto.

A trustee of the IBB Club, Ihonvbere is being recognised for her significant contributions to international development, women's leadership, and community engagement.

As part of the tour's high-level activities, Ihonvbere will lead a visiting delegation of investors exploring business opportunities in Brampton--an initiative aimed at deepening economic ties and forging lasting partnerships.

Ken Eneduwa, President of Oceanwaves Strategies Inc., praised the city's decision to honour her: "Lady Grace Ihonvbere exemplifies the excellence, determination, and grace that this tour is about. She is not just a leader and humanitarian but also a talented golfer whose presence inspires others around her.

The City of Brampton's recognition is both deserved and timely. Lady Gee has long demonstrated what it means to lead with compassion, intelligence, and a global vision."

Now in its annual cycle, the Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour fosters networking, strategic dialogue, and cross-cultural exchange through golf. Alongside the competitive play, participants will attend business meetings, cultural events, and visit iconic Ontario landmarks including Niagara Falls, the CN Tower, and the Caribana Festival--one of North America's largest cultural celebrations.

