Nigeria: Akpabio Emerges Champion of Ibom Open 2025

The 2025 edition of Nigeria's premier golf tournament, Ibom Open, concluded in grand style on Sunday, with Hon. Usenobong Akpabio crowned overall winner and champion.

Akpabio, who plays off a handicap of 6 and is the immediate past captain of Ibom Golf Club, shot an impressive -2 score to clinch the title from a competitive field of 300 registered golfers. His victory draws a striking parallel with former champion Benjamin Ntuk, as both hail from Mbiaya Uruan.

The trophy presentation took place during the award dinner at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, with Mr. Ubong Ekwere, CEO of Ship Afrika, handing over the winner's prize.

Other standout performances added depth and excitement to the Ibom Open 2025, showcasing the talent spread across various categories.

In the men's net category (Handicap 20-28), Lucky Iheanacho delivered a solid performance to emerge as the winner, earning accolades for his precision and consistency on the fairway.

The ladies were not left out, as Rose Nyam dominated the Handicap 0-19 category with a composed and strategic game that kept her ahead of the pack. In the higher handicap category (HCP 29-36), Timi Rowland emerged victorious, showing remarkable improvement and grit throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the veterans' category, Paul Ebiala of Calabar Golf Club brought his years of experience to bear, topping the leaderboard with a calm and calculated performance that earned him well-deserved applause.

Maryann Udoaka, current ladies' captain of Ibom Golf Club, extended her congratulations to the winners, including Captain Emeritus Akpabio and rising talent Esther Thompson, urging them to continue raising their game.

Golf legends and dignitaries such as Obong Nsima Ekere, Vincent Enyeama, and Senator Emmanuel Anosike were among the notable personalities who presented awards during the closing ceremony.