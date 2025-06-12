Africa: New Project Improves Urban Infrastructure and Reduces Flood Risk in Gabon's Secondary Cities

press release

Washington — The World Bank has approved $150 million for the Gabon Urban Development project (in French: "Projet d'aménagement et de développement des Infrastructures du Gabon (PADIG)") to enhance access to climate-resilient urban infrastructure and public facilities, and to mitigate flood risks in selected secondary cities.

The project employs a multi-sectoral approach, investing in transport connectivity, urban infrastructure, and public facilities to improve livability and climate resilience in Gabon's secondary cities. It also aims to bolster national and local institutions by enhancing their capacities in resilient urban planning and management. These efforts align with Gabon's National Development Plan 2024-2026 by advancing strategic infrastructure and resilience to climate change while fostering job creation and local development.

"Gabon has one of Africa's highest urbanization levels, with more than 90% of the population living in cities. However, rapid urbanization has not yet led to economic transformation, particularly in secondary cities," said Cheick F. Kante, Division Director for Gabon. "Gabon's secondary cities are lagging in access to urban infrastructure, an essential element in advancing the country's territorial development agenda. This project will address these gaps, helping to unlock the socio-economic potential of these cities to grow into intermediate hubs and create economic opportunities for the Gabonese urban population."

The project is a part of the World Bank's long-standing support to the urban sector in Gabon and takes an integrated approach. The first component focuses on investing in climate-resilient urban infrastructure and facilities, such as roads, schools, and green spaces, in cities like Oyem, Lambarene, Koulamoutou, Franceville, Mouila, Lebamba, and Ndende. This is complemented by technical support for sustainable urban development. The second component involves investments in flood risk reduction infrastructure to safeguard urban assets and protect populations from flooding impacts.

The project preparation benefitted from technical assistance from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA).