South Africa: Four Children Shot Dead in Three Weeks in Samora Machel

All the victims were in school uniform when they were gunned down

A 15-year-old learner at Zisukhanyo High School in Samora Machel, Cape Town, was shot dead in Ashley Kriel Street on Wednesday morning on her way to school.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said no arrests had been made.

Wednesday's victim, whose name has not yet been released, was the fourth learner living in Samora Machel to be shot and killed in less than three weeks. On 8 June in Harry Gwala Street, 18-year-old Indiphile Kebevana was shot on his way back from Philippi High. On 5 June in Ellen Road, grade 12 learner Simamkele Hamane was shot on his way home from the same school. On 22 May, 17-year-old Ntokozo Ngcobo was shot on her way to a school in Philippi.

All the victims were in their school uniform when they were shot.

The killers are believed to be boys from schools in Nyanga involved in turf wars.

GroundUp has learned that learners in Samora Machel have been threatened with death if they set foot in neighbouring areas. The gang fights - turf wars for control of protection fees extorted from Somali-owned spaza shops - have been simmering for years.

Residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the area has been captured by criminals.

"We are living in fear. Anything can happen anytime, anywhere ... We believe this war started inside the school somewhere and now it is escalating and affecting everyone," a community leader told GroundUp.

A 16-year-old told us, "They kill us because we live in an area where there are people who are their rivals. It does not matter if you are in a gang or not."

"The situation has become so dangerous that stepping out of your house is risky," a parent told us. She has now sent her child to live away from Samora Machel.

Local community policing forum spokesperson Xolani Joja said, "We will organise a meeting with the community and address these concerns."

Ward Councilor Lungisa Somdaka (ANC) said urgent intervention was needed.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said, "We are concerned for the safety of our learners travelling to and from school in the Philippi area and have requested additional support and police patrols, specifically during peak learner travel times."

"Our condolences to the family, friends and the school community for their loss."

She said counselling support had been provided.