Somalia Suspends C6+ Operations, Seeks New Terms With International Partners

12 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 12, 2025 — Somalia's federal government has suspended the operations of the C6+ coordination platform and is seeking new terms of engagement with international partners, according to an official letter addressed to UN Special Representative James Swan.

The letter, signed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar Balcad, states that the C6+ mechanism is "no longer necessary" due to what it describes as "significantly improved governance and institutional capacity" in the country.

Established in 2010, the C6+ group--comprised of key international donors and institutions--was tasked with coordinating support to Somalia during its transitional period following decades of conflict and state collapse.

"Somalia now has a functioning, sovereign government," Minister Balcad said in the letter, calling for a shift toward direct, bilateral engagement with foreign governments. He said the country no longer requires multilateral aid structures like the C6+, and emphasized the need for "mutual respect and cooperation."

The decision comes amid heightened political tensions in the country, as opposition groups accuse President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of attempting to push through disputed electoral reforms. The standoff has raised concerns about the stability of Somalia's fragile political transition.

The federal government has not yet outlined a detailed alternative framework for foreign assistance but has indicated that future partnerships should reflect Somalia's sovereignty and developmental progress.

There was no immediate response from the United Nations or other C6+ members.

