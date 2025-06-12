Kenya: Court Overturns Conviction of Teacher Jailed for 35 Years Over Defilement

12 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The High Court sitting in Milimani has set aside a 35-year jail sentence made against a school teacher based in Garissa County.

Justice Alexander Muteti found and held that the prosecution in the trial Magistrate court did not adduce sufficient evidence to warrant the conviction against Hussein Hassan.

The judge said that the defence lawyer Danstan Omari did demonstrate during the hearing of the appeal that the prosecution failed to demonstrate by way of evidence that in deed the convict committed the offence of defilement

Consequently, the judge set aside the judgment and ordered the convict who is being held at Kamiti maximum prison be set free.

The convict has already served two years in jail.

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, Omari said that his client was jailed purely on matters of clanism.

He said an attempt to have the appeal heard in Garissa High Court was not successive as the presiding judge disqualified himself, and the file was transferred to Nairobi.

The lawyer further said that his client lost her beloved mother during the pendency of the appeal.

He said that the judge has considered his submissions and has set free his client, who will now join members of his family in Garissa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.