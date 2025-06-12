Kenya: CS Tuya Unveils Career Progression Guidelines for Civilian Staff

12 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Thursday unveiled the first ever career progression guidelines for civilian staff cadres domiciled at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) at a colorful ceremony held at Moi Air Base (MAB), Nairobi.

The unveiling of the guidelines for five cadres (lecturers; instructors; safety equipment technicians and technologists; aircraft service technicians and technologists; and morticians and assistant morticians) marks a major milestone in the Ministry's efforts to enhance its human capital management.

As MOD's mandate and scope expand, in line with Kenya's evolving development and national security priorities, the Ministry recognises the long overdue need to ensure that non-uniformed staff have clear career progression pathways to guarantee them fullfiling professional lives.

For many years, several MOD civilian staff cadres served with commitment and resilience without clear career progression pathways leading to stagnation, uncertainty, and limited professional advancement.

To consolidate all these efforts, MOD is developing a comprehensive Defence Civilian Staff Policy to optimise the contribution of non-uniformed staff in the delivery of the Ministry's constitutional mandate of safeguarding Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru, Kenya Air Force Commander Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed, Public Service Commission (PSC) Deputy CEO Mr John Muriungi as well as MOD staff and management led by Secretary for Administration Mr Isaac Masinde among other senior military and government officials.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.