Zimbabwe: Harare Goes Green - Capital City Leads Zimbabwe's Climate Fight With Bold Urban Solutions

Harare, Zimbabwe - Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, is fast becoming a key player in the battle against climate change, developing innovative approaches to tackle waste management, restore degraded ecosystems, and promote sustainable urban planning. Like many other cities across the globe, Harare faces significant environmental challenges - yet it is also a site of remarkable community-driven solutions and government-led initiatives aimed at securing a greener, more sustainable future.

As cities are increasingly recognised as both contributors to and potential mitigators of climate change, Harare's efforts reflect a growing awareness that urban areas must act locally to address global environmental issues.

The world continues to experience the effects of climate change and weather pattern disruptions that are severely impacting livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable nations. This has led to increased international scrutiny of environmental policies and practices, with emphasis on developing sustainable, inclusive responses that begin at the community level.

Despite being a city in a developing country, Harare's actions underscore the importance of involving all sectors of society - from municipal authorities to grassroots organisations - in transforming harmful behaviours and practices into climate-positive solutions.

Transforming waste into opportunity

One of Harare's most pressing challenges has long been waste management. Piles of uncollected rubbish, illegal dumping, and encroachment on protected wetlands have plagued the city for years. However, in recent times, Zimbabwe's Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has taken major steps to reform this situation through targeted initiatives.

Leon Mutungamiri, Harare provincial manager for EMA, explains: "We're actively promoting integrated resource recovery through the establishment of waste drop-off and transfer centres across the city. Currently, we have transfer centres in Mabvuku-Tafara, Showgrounds, Budiriro, and Highfields. A new centre is also being planned for Epworth."

Beyond these measures, EMA is also tackling ecosystem degradation by restoring wetlands--natural assets that are essential for biodiversity and water management.

"As we speak, Monavale Vlei is now protected," Mutungamiri adds. "We're working closely with communities to ensure these areas are preserved for future generations."

Harare has also become the testing ground for one of Zimbabwe's most ambitious waste management projects: Geo Pomona. Situated on the site of the former Pomona dumpsite, the project involves the construction of a recycling facility and a waste-to-energy plant, designed to reduce landfill dependency and generate renewable energy from urban waste.

Cliff Chivanga, chief operations officer of the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group - an organisation of environmental activists - describes the group's involvement:

"We provide real, community-based solutions such as the creation of community waste transfer stations. These are designed to serve as first points of contact for waste generated at the household level."

He stresses that the group's initiatives are tailored to empower disadvantaged communities:

"When households separate their waste, recyclable materials are sent to local recyclers, and non-recyclables are directed to national projects like Geo Pomona. This way, every piece of waste is given a purpose."

Greening Harare: buildings, compost, and youth involvement

In line with Zimbabwe's national green policy, Harare is also exploring environmentally sustainable architecture. The city's Eastgate Building stands as a pioneering example of climate-responsive design that uses natural ventilation to reduce energy use.

Harare city architect, Tobias Chombe, highlights ongoing collaboration with the Green Building Council of Zimbabwe:

"We are working to ensure that all building plans submitted to the city include green considerations from the start - this includes energy efficiency, sustainable materials, and site impact. It's part of a wider effort to green Harare through compliant, environmentally friendly construction."

Meanwhile, grassroots efforts are continuing to flourish. The Sunshine Group, for instance, supports local beneficiation under Zimbabwe's national 'Zero Waste Movement', launched in 2024. This includes turning organic waste into compost for climate-smart agriculture like Pfumvudza - a zero-tillage programme aimed at increasing food security while preserving soil health.

Chivanga elaborates: "There was previously little local value addition with plastic waste - it was often exported in raw form. Now, we're working to change that by creating value chains that keep resources and benefits within our communities."

Harare resident Shylen Chikwava, a 59-year-old widow, shares her experience of the new system: "I used to throw all my waste into the bin and wait for the municipal truck to collect it. Now I sort it, and I've seen how the recyclable materials are put to good use. It feels good to be part of something that helps the environment."

Young people are also getting involved. Melissa Takudzwa Murwira, executive director of Young Volunteers for the Environment, says that empowering youth is a crucial part of the city's environmental mission: "We're working with young people in various communities to raise awareness and mobilise action. Young people are not just the future - they are key decision-makers of the present."

Planning for a resilient urban future

Urban planning in Harare is being re-evaluated to include green buffers, open spaces, and the protection of sensitive ecological zones. Town planner Laison Mukarwi believes that safeguarding the city's environmental future requires firm standards:

"When planning any urban settlement, we should ensure that at least 5% of the land is allocated for breathing spaces - areas with vegetation that provide ecological balance."

He also calls for designated green spaces along roads and mandatory buffer zones around rivers:

"These features are not luxuries - they are necessities. Communities also need to play their part in protecting these spaces, and we must educate them on their value."

Harare has seen some areas fall prey to illegal sand mining and land barons, with authorities stepping in to reverse damage in some cases. While these issues reflect the pressures facing the city, they also highlight the urgency and importance of a cohesive, well-enforced urban environmental strategy.

As part of its commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, Zimbabwe - including Harare as its capital - has adopted policies to promote both climate mitigation and adaptation. These include localised action plans that aim to make cities like Harare more liveable, more resilient, and more sustainable.

Harare's efforts show that while global climate solutions require international cooperation, it is at the local level - through the combined work of residents, authorities, and activists--that meaningful change often begins.