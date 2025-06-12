Nigeria: At 90, Amuka Is Nigeria's Father of Journalism - Bello

Media magnate Uncle Sam Amuka, fondly called Uncle Sam by his numerous admirers and the publisher of Vanguard newspapers, has been described as a revered father of journalism who has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the profession.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the executive vice chairman/chief executive officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, described Amuka as an icon and a leading light in the history of Nigerian journalism.

Bello noted that in post-colonial Nigeria, few, if any, can match Pa Sam Amuka-Pemu in journalistic depth and influence. "On account of his indelible footprints--from reportorial to editorship, punditry to managerial roles--he is undeniably a complete newspaperman," he said.

According to Bello, Amuka honed his exquisite writing skills early on under the tutelage of iconic poet John Pepper Clark at the Sunday Express, where Clark was features editor. He later joined the Daily Times, then the flagship of Nigeria's media industry.

"At an individual level, Uncle Sam demonstrated his moral conscience and critical insight through his widely read column, Sad Sam, which was devoted to exposing power abuse and satirising the elite's excesses," Bello said.

Bello added that Amuka's organisational acumen is best illustrated at the managerial level by the success stories of two of Nigeria's longest-standing national dailies, The Punch and Vanguard.

He was instrumental in founding The Punch with his friend and accountant, Chief Olu Aboderin, and later established Vanguard after a parting of ways.

"That both newspapers have survived and thrived for over 50 years is a powerful testament to Uncle Sam's Midas touch," he added.

He further noted that beyond his brilliance as a writer, Amuka's greatest strength lies in the moral integrity of his journalism.

"He is a stickler for professional ethics and is known for his generosity toward his workers. He has consistently used his influential newspapers to champion worthy causes," he said.

"In conclusion, as he celebrates his 90th birthday, we cannot but honour Uncle Sam as a rare gift--not only to journalism as a profession but also to Nigeria as a nation," he added.

"Here's wishing the inimitable Uncle Sam many more years of good health in serving the nation and humanity at large."