Nigeria: UN Commends Gombe Development Strides, Assures Stronger Partnership

11 June 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Muhammed Fall, has lauded the transformational leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, describing Gombe State as a beacon of vision-driven development in Nigeria.

Speaking during an official visit to the state, Mr. Fall underscored that development transcends the mere availability of resources, hinging instead on visionary leadership, strategic planning, and the ability to mobilize people toward impactful goals.

"Development is not merely about resources. It is about leadership, vision, drive, and strategic planning. It's about discipline, commitment, and the ability to mobilize people towards shared goals that make a real difference in people's lives. These are the qualities I have seen in His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and they are precisely why we are committed to supporting him," he stated.

Mr. Fall's visit took him to various parts of the state, including healthcare facilities, mega schools, historic sites, and cultural landmarks, where he witnessed what he described as "a remarkable and inspiring transformation" underway.

"I have visited hospitals, I have visited schools; not just schools but Mega Schools. I have seen historic buildings and cultural landmarks. I have witnessed first-hand the transformation going on in Gombe State and the deliberate efforts to ensure sustainable impact," he noted.

He applauded the state government's commitment to inclusive development and expressed the United Nations' readiness to deepen its partnership with Gombe in key sectors.

"We are already working in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, energy and others. But based on what I have seen here, we are ready to strengthen our collaboration further," Mr. Fall assured.

He described his visit as both eventful and enlightening, adding that it reinforced his belief that "vision and commitment can open doors to development, even in the most challenging contexts."

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who received the UN chief, appreciated the recognition and reiterated his administration's resolve to deliver impactful governance guided by transparency, planning, and people-centered policies.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.