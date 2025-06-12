Nigeria: UN Commends Gombe Development Strides, Assures Stronger Partnership

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Muhammed Fall, has lauded the transformational leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, describing Gombe State as a beacon of vision-driven development in Nigeria.

Speaking during an official visit to the state, Mr. Fall underscored that development transcends the mere availability of resources, hinging instead on visionary leadership, strategic planning, and the ability to mobilize people toward impactful goals.

"Development is not merely about resources. It is about leadership, vision, drive, and strategic planning. It's about discipline, commitment, and the ability to mobilize people towards shared goals that make a real difference in people's lives. These are the qualities I have seen in His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and they are precisely why we are committed to supporting him," he stated.

Mr. Fall's visit took him to various parts of the state, including healthcare facilities, mega schools, historic sites, and cultural landmarks, where he witnessed what he described as "a remarkable and inspiring transformation" underway.

"I have visited hospitals, I have visited schools; not just schools but Mega Schools. I have seen historic buildings and cultural landmarks. I have witnessed first-hand the transformation going on in Gombe State and the deliberate efforts to ensure sustainable impact," he noted.

He applauded the state government's commitment to inclusive development and expressed the United Nations' readiness to deepen its partnership with Gombe in key sectors.

"We are already working in the areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, energy and others. But based on what I have seen here, we are ready to strengthen our collaboration further," Mr. Fall assured.

He described his visit as both eventful and enlightening, adding that it reinforced his belief that "vision and commitment can open doors to development, even in the most challenging contexts."

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who received the UN chief, appreciated the recognition and reiterated his administration's resolve to deliver impactful governance guided by transparency, planning, and people-centered policies.