Nigeria: Skaid to Empower 50 Southern Kaduna Youths

Poised to add value to Southern Kaduna's economy, the Southern Kaduna Aid Foundation (SKAID) has organised a two-month intensive training course to build the capacity of 50 youths in different skills and trades.

Launching the training on Monday at Zonzon in Zangon Kataf local government area, the chairman of the foundation's Board of Trustees, Rear Admiral Fagason Bobai (retired), said the training was intended to prepare the trainees from the 12 local government areas of Southern Kaduna to be self-reliant.

Bobai, who said starter parks would be given to them at the end of the training, also urged them to pay close attention to the training to improve their economic status.

The senior retired naval officer outlined the initiative's core purpose, which is to empower participants toward self-reliance and entrepreneurship in their chosen fields. He said that the traditional white-collar roles are increasingly unfeasible in today's global skill-driven economy, making practical expertise essential for success.

Bobai further stressed the importance of responsibly utilising the starter packs to be distributed upon completing the 60-day training.

He explicitly advised against selling these resources, noting this regrettable trend among past beneficiaries.

Bobai also underscored the critical values of responsibility, discipline, and integrity throughout the training period, urging candidates to embody these principles to master their selected skills.

Bobai encouraged participants to establish networking platforms for ongoing collaboration, share post-training progress to inspire peers, and collectively address concerns. He extended his best wishes for a productive and successful training experience.

Earlier, the foundation's executive director, Mr Bello Bisalla, said the training was part of the foundation's broader objective to empower indigenous people with the requisite skills to provide services lacking in the region.

Bisalla added that it was also a deliberate strategy by the foundation to build the youth's capacity, especially to add value to the economy of Southern Kaduna.

He enumerated the training areas, which include electrical and electronics, repair and solar installation and setup, welding and fabrication, and beauty care and makeup.

In a remark, the village head of Zonzon, Mr Alang Angulu Wakili, described the foundation's initiative as life-changing and charged the youth to make the most of the opportunity, find reliable sources of livelihood, and contribute to the economy.

The 50 youths will be trained in beauty and makeup care, welding and fabrication, solar installation, and electrical repairs.