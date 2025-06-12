Zambia: Disagreements Cloud Final Farewell for Former President Lungu

Cape Town — The death of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu at 68 sparked confusion about funeral arrangements due to disagreements between his family, his party Patriotic Front (PF), and the government.

The government planned a state funeral at an official lodge in Lusaka, but the PF insists on holding it at their headquarters. The family wanted a say in who would lead the service. There was also confusion regarding the official mourning period and the location for signing condolence books.

Lungu's body, currently in South Africa, has not yet been repatriated because of these disagreements, and despite ongoing negotiations, there is no clear plan for the former leader's final farewell.