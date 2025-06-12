Kenya: Mbadi Urges Fiscal Prudence in Inaugural Budget Statement

12 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has issued a stark warning over Kenya's rising public debt, urging for tighter financial discipline, strategic planning, and more efficient revenue mobilization to prevent a looming fiscal crisis.

Presenting the 2025/2026 national budget estimates before the National Assembly, Mbadi acknowledged that the government is operating within a shrinking fiscal space after years of heavy borrowing.

He noted that the country's debt-carrying capacity has significantly diminished, leaving limited room for additional borrowing without jeopardizing economic stability.

"We face constraints on account of public debt accumulation. Progressively, our debt-carrying capacity has narrowed," Mbadi told lawmakers.

"This calls for prudence and discipline in how we manage and take on new debt."

The CS emphasized the need for tough but necessary decisions, including streamlining public spending, ensuring that borrowed funds are directed towards productive investments, and curbing waste and inefficiencies in government operations.

"These constraints are interlinked, and addressing them requires strategic planning, fiscal discipline, and a commitment to long-term sustainability," he said.

While underscoring the importance of boosting domestic revenue to support development and social programs, Mbadi cautioned against overburdening the private sector.

Excessive taxation, he warned, could suppress investment and hinder the growth of small businesses, key drivers of Kenya's economy.

He said the 2025/2026 budget has been carefully crafted to balance revenue generation with economic growth, incorporating feedback from recent public consultation forums (barazas) to reflect the priorities and concerns of ordinary Kenyans.

Mbadi's remarks come amid growing public scrutiny of government spending and increasing frustration over the high cost of living.

Civil society groups and economists have called for a more transparent budgeting process that prioritizes essential services--such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure--while eliminating wasteful or redundant expenditure.

With public debt now exceeding Sh10 trillion, the 2025/2026 budget is expected to lay the foundation for economic recovery following recent financial shocks.

However, analysts warn that without meaningful structural reforms and a steadfast commitment to fiscal responsibility, Kenya risks slipping deeper into a debt trap that could compromise future growth.

