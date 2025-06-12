South Africa: Eastern Cape Unites to Feed and Clothe 10,000 Flood Victims

Nearly 10,000 people are homeless and sleeping in community halls after floods killed 57 people across the Eastern Cape.

Communities, artists and humanitarian groups are working together to bring food, water and blankets to affected families.

Nearly 10,000 people are now homeless and 57 are dead as devastating floods tear through the Eastern Cape, but communities across the province are opening their hearts to help those who have lost everything.

Gift of the Givers has sent water tankers, rescue teams, and emergency aid to areas where floods destroyed water systems and left thousands of families stranded without clean water.

Local artists have joined hands with the Al-Imdaad Foundation and Fashion World to bring clothes, blankets, and food to people sleeping on community hall floors.

The worst-hit areas include Butterworth and Mthatha, where homes, roads, and water systems have been completely destroyed, leaving families with nothing.

Humanitarian groups, businesses, artists, and ordinary people have rushed to help those affected. Gift of the Givers has stepped up its efforts across the province, especially in the Amathole and OR Tambo districts.

Ali Sablay, project manager for the organisation, said their teams are working non-stop to bring hope to the hopeless.

"We've deployed two water tanker trucks to Butterworth for seven days following the damage to the town's water treatment plant, which has cut off the water supply," he said.

The group is also helping people who have been moved to community halls in Butterworth, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Mthatha. Supplies and teams have been brought in from other provinces. Full-scale operations will begin soon in Mthatha.

Gift of the Givers has also sent its search and rescue teams to help police look for missing people.

Those who want to help can drop off warm food, clothing, sanitary towels, and other essentials at these centres: Sinolwazi High School in Decolin, Slovo Community Hall, Northcrest Community Hall, and Civic Centre Hall.